Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wisconsin deploys National Guard to Kenosha

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Wisconsin deploys National Guard to Kenosha

Wisconsin deploys National Guard to Kenosha

Wisconsin's governor called out the National Guard on Monday, and police in the city of Kenosha skirmished with protesters during a second night of unrest over the wounding of 29-year-old Jacob Blake.

Gloria Tso reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Jacob Blake's Uncle Says Cop Should Be Charged with Attempted Murder, Shot Him for Being Black

 Jacob Blake was shot 7 times by a white cop for the "crime" of being black ... so says Jacob's uncle, who's deeply distraught over what went down in Kenosha, WI...
TMZ.com

More violent Kenosha protests over police shooting of Black man

 Second straight night of unrest in Wisconsin city after video of Jacob Blake getting shot goes viral.
CBS News

Fires in Kenosha Reflect Anger After Police Shooting of Jacob Blake

 Some Wisconsin residents were stunned as buildings went up in flames. Protesters were upset that the police shot Mr. Blake, a Black man, in the back as he tried..
NYTimes.com

Wisconsin protesters rally for second night against 'shocking and outrageous' police shooting of Jacob Blake

 Protests continued in Wisconsin for a second night after the police shooting of Jacob Blake was captured on video and shared on social media.
USATODAY.com

United States National Guard United States National Guard Reserve force of the United States Army and Air Force

Kenosha shooting: National Guard deployed after black man shot

 Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers deploys troops after police shot a black man in the back on Sunday.
BBC News

Black Lives Matter: National Guard called out after police shooting

 Wisconsin's governor summoned the National Guard to head off another round of violent protests today after the police shooting of a black man under murky..
New Zealand Herald

Military Surveillance Planes Didn’t Spy on Protesters, Pentagon Report Finds

 But the Air Force’s inspector general concluded that National Guard officials failed to obtain prior approval from Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper to use the..
NYTimes.com

Tulsi Gabbard: There's no circumstance where I won't support Democratic nominee

 Hawaii Congresswoman and Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard returned to the campaign trail this week after two weeks on active duty deployment with..
CBS News

Kenosha, Wisconsin Kenosha, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James on police shootings: 'We are scared as Black people in America'

 After Monday night's Game 4 win over the Trail Blazers, the Lakers' LeBron James expressed frustration over the Jacob Blake incident in Kenosha.
USATODAY.com

Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot man

 Officers deployed tear gas early Monday to disperse hundreds of people who protested after a police shooting in Kenosha, Wis.
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

US: Wisconsin deploys National Guard amid protests

Protesters gathered in Kenosha, in the US state of Wisconsin, defying curfew as outrage builds over...
Deutsche Welle - Published


Tweets about this

OrgRide

ride.org RT @AJEnglish: US state of Wisconsin deploys National Guard in response to protests after police shot #JacobBlake, a 29-year-old Black man,… 18 seconds ago

ChrisinYC

American by birth, Southern by the Grace of God RT @123RHGreen: Dem Gov Deploys National Guard to Kenosha, Liberals Meltdown, But Rioters Already Showing Why It's Needed https://t.co/DQSu… 23 seconds ago

ophidianpilot

☆Ophidian Pilot☆ Dem Gov Deploys National Guard to Kenosha, Liberals Meltdown, But Rioters Already Showing Why It's Needed… https://t.co/cdVqwch34E 1 minute ago

ZeekBladerunner

bladerunner RT @DailyMail: Kenosha burns: BLM protesters set light to department of corrections building and local businesses https://t.co/6Pc6OOgCiN h… 2 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Shops burn in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following riots over police shooting [Video]

Shops burn in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following riots over police shooting

Shops burn in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following riots over police shooting

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:13Published
Tensions Remain High in Kenosha After Police Shoot Jacob Blake [Video]

Tensions Remain High in Kenosha After Police Shoot Jacob Blake

A curfew is again going into effect Monday night, and the National Guard has been called in. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 04:37Published
National Guard Headed To Kenosha After White Officer Shoots Black Man [Video]

National Guard Headed To Kenosha After White Officer Shoots Black Man

The Wisconsin National Guard was headed to Kenosha Monday afternoon – the day after a white police officer shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, in front of his kids. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:40Published