|
|
|
Wisconsin deploys National Guard to Kenosha
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
- Duration: 02:08s - Published
Wisconsin deploys National Guard to Kenosha
Wisconsin's governor called out the National Guard on Monday, and police in the city of Kenosha skirmished with protesters during a second night of unrest over the wounding of 29-year-old Jacob Blake.
Gloria Tso reports.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Protesters gathered in Kenosha, in the US state of Wisconsin, defying curfew as outrage builds over...
Deutsche Welle - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|