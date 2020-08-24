Buildings set on fire as protests erupt in Wisconsin after Jacob Blake shooting

Protests against racial injustices sparked by the shooting of a black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin continued for the second night on Monday, August 24.

Protesters remained on the streets Kenosha later at night despite the 8 pm curfews imposed due to the violence and vandalism that occurred the previous night.

Footage filmed by @isiah_brewer shows a building set on fire and a lamp post being taken down by protesters.

Further footage filmed by @revclubchi shows a vehicle on fire as sirens ring out.

Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old African American was shot multiple times and seriously injured by police officers responding to a domestic incident on Sunday, August 23.