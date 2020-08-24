Buildings set on fire as protests erupt in Wisconsin after Jacob Blake shooting
Buildings set on fire as protests erupt in Wisconsin after Jacob Blake shooting
Protests against racial injustices sparked by the shooting of a black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin continued for the second night on Monday, August 24.
Protesters remained on the streets Kenosha later at night despite the 8 pm curfews imposed due to the violence and vandalism that occurred the previous night.
Footage filmed by @isiah_brewer shows a building set on fire and a lamp post being taken down by protesters.
Further footage filmed by @revclubchi shows a vehicle on fire as sirens ring out.
Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old African American was shot multiple times and seriously injured by police officers responding to a domestic incident on Sunday, August 23.