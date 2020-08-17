New SC bench to hear 2009 contempt of court case against Prashant Bhushan | Oneindia News

The Prashant Bhushan's case will now be heard on September 10th infront of a new bench.

In the lastest developments in the 2009 case involving comments by lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan, The Supreme Court has today requested Chief Justice SA Bobde to place the case before a new bench.

The court has raised a several questions including whether one can go public with allegations of corruption against judges.

Justice Arun Mishra observed that he will be retiring on September 2nd and is running short of time.

The apex court said that it isn't a question of punishment but a question of faith in the institution.

Prashant Bhushan's lawyer has argued that any question in reference to corruption by judges and whether alleging it amounts to contempt should be examined by a constitution bench.