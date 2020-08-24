Global  
 

Pregnancy has affected Katy Perry’s voice

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s
Katy Perry's pregnancy weight gain has forced her to change her singing voice by "a couple of keys".


Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom: 'Floating with love'

 Katy Perry gave birth to baby girl and the "Daisies" superstar has been hinting at the newborn's name for months:  ​​​​​​​Daisy Dove..
Katy Perry's lockdown epiphany

 Katy Perry says the final song she recorded for her latest album took on a deeper meaning when the coronavirus lockdown started. (Aug. 24)
 
Katy Perry: 'I've fallen flat on my face so many times'

 Musician Katy Perry says she had to re-evaluate her priorities when her last studio album didn't top the charts. (Aug. 24)
 
Katy Perry's balancing act

Katy Perry isn't worried about balancing motherhood and her career because she feels women were made to be able to handle both.

Katy Perry Talks 10th Anniversary Of 'Teenage Dream' & More

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry reflects on the impact of her record-breaking album 'Teenage Dream' a decade ago. Plus, she discusses her new LP 'Smile', how her pregnancy affected the recording process,..

Katy Perry reveals her future parenting style

Katy Perry is giving birth next month, and she just revealed what kind of Mom she's gonna be!

