Pregnancy has affected Katy Perry’s voice
Katy Perry's pregnancy weight gain has forced her to change her singing voice by "a couple of keys".
Katy Perry's balancing actKaty Perry isn't worried about balancing motherhood and her career because she feels women were made to be able to handle both.
Katy Perry Talks 10th Anniversary Of 'Teenage Dream' & MoreSinger-songwriter Katy Perry reflects on the impact of her record-breaking album 'Teenage Dream' a decade ago. Plus, she discusses her new LP 'Smile', how her pregnancy affected the recording process,..
Katy Perry reveals her future parenting styleKaty Perry is giving birth next month, and she just revealed what kind of Mom she's gonna be!