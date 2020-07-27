Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brooklyn shooting results in two teens suffering gunshot wounds

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:57s - Published
Brooklyn shooting results in two teens suffering gunshot wounds

Brooklyn shooting results in two teens suffering gunshot wounds

NYPD responded to a shooting in Tapscott Street, Brooklyn where they found two teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds.

NYPD responded to a shooting in Tapscott Street, Brooklyn where they found two teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds.

Footage shows the police perimeter after the shots were fired in the Brownsville neighbourhood of the borough.

Local reports claimed that police arrive at the scene around 10:25 pm where they found a 16 and 17-year-old with gunshot wounds.

The teenagers are said to be in a stable condition.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Toddler, 5 juveniles among 9 shot during large gathering at Denver park Sunday [Video]

Toddler, 5 juveniles among 9 shot during large gathering at Denver park Sunday

A 3-year-old child and five other juveniles, including an 11-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy, were among nine people shot during a large family gathering at a Denver park Sunday afternoon. Three..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:10Published
Video Shows Brooklyn Memorial Shooting [Video]

Video Shows Brooklyn Memorial Shooting

New video shows two suspects open fire on a memorial for two other teens who had been killed by gun violence in Brooklyn.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:26Published
NYC Shootings: 16-Year-Old Killed, 2 Other Teens Wounded [Video]

NYC Shootings: 16-Year-Old Killed, 2 Other Teens Wounded

Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed near a park in East New York, Brooklyn. Two other teens were injured, and one is still in critical. CBS2's John Dias has the details.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:04Published