Brooklyn shooting results in two teens suffering gunshot wounds

NYPD responded to a shooting in Tapscott Street, Brooklyn where they found two teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds.

Footage shows the police perimeter after the shots were fired in the Brownsville neighbourhood of the borough.

Local reports claimed that police arrive at the scene around 10:25 pm where they found a 16 and 17-year-old with gunshot wounds.

The teenagers are said to be in a stable condition.