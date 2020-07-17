Jerry Seinfeld slams comedy club boss for deserting 'dead' New York

Jerry Seinfeld has attacked a former New York comedy club boss after he declared the Big Apple's comedy scene to be 'completely dead' on LinkedIn earlier this month, insisting the city's cellar and basement venues will never rebound from the coronavirus shutdown, and revealing he has relocated his business to Florida.
Netflix on Thursday elevated its content chief Ted Sarandos to co-CEO, as the company forecast its subscriber growth during the coronavirus pandemic would slow even more than Wall Street expected during the third quarter. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
Giancarlo Granda says his sexual relationship with the Falwells began when he was 20. He says he had sex with Becki Falwell while Jerry Falwell Jr, a staunch supporter of President Trump, looked on. This report produced by Jonah Green.
Career networking site LinkedIn is full of helpful advice to recruiters and jobseekers alike. In fact, recent figures show a whopping 690 million registered users. But according to Gizmodo, about 6% of LinkedIn's own staff worldwide is going to be changing their status to 'actively seeking work.' Writing that LinkedIn hasn't been immune to the global pandemic, CEO Ryan Roslansky announced in a blog post that 960 workers are to be axed.
