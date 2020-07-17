Jerry Seinfeld slams comedy club boss for deserting 'dead' New York

With Hiring Down, LinkedIn 'Rightsizes' Its Own Staff With 960 Layoffs



Career networking site LinkedIn is full of helpful advice to recruiters and jobseekers alike. In fact, recent figures show a whopping 690 million registered users. But according to Gizmodo, about 6% of LinkedIn's own staff worldwide is going to be changing their status to 'actively seeking work.' Writing that LinkedIn hasn't been immune to the global pandemic, CEO Ryan Roslansky announced in a blog post that 960 workers are to be axed.

