Jerry Seinfeld slams comedy club boss for deserting 'dead' New York

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Jerry Seinfeld slams comedy club boss for deserting 'dead' New York

Jerry Seinfeld slams comedy club boss for deserting 'dead' New York

Jerry Seinfeld has attacked a former New York comedy club boss after he declared the Big Apple's comedy scene to be 'completely dead' on LinkedIn earlier this month, insisting the city's cellar and basement venues will never rebound from the coronavirus shutdown, and revealing he has relocated his business to Florida.


Jerry Seinfeld Says New York Will Bounce Back From COVID-19 in Op-Ed

 Jerry Seinfeld has a thing or two to say to anyone who thinks the Big Apple is done for amid the coronavirus pandemic -- and it can be summed up in two words .....
TMZ.com
