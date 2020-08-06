'We are scared as Black people' - LeBron James Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:26s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:26s - Published 'We are scared as Black people' - LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers basketball star LeBron James said on Monday that Black people in the U.S. are scared after the police shooting of unarmed Jacob Blake. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Diego Medina López RT @espn: "We are scared as Black people in America. ... Black men, Black women, Black kids. We are terrified." LeBron shared a powerful… 3 seconds ago Deanna Weiss RT @Mpolymer: 'Black people in America are scared,' says LeBron James after Jacob Blake shooting - CNN https://t.co/F3SRY06a5e 2 minutes ago Marina Rego RT @ComplexSports: "Quite frankly it's just f**ked up in our community, we are scared as black people in America...” - LeBron https://t.… 2 minutes ago Kay Pashos RT @USATODAY: "We are scared as Black people in America. Black men, Black women, Black kids, we are terrified," James said. https://t.co/PA… 2 minutes ago Joanna Preston RT @EarlyStart: LeBron James reacts to the police shooting of Jacob Blake: “Quite frankly, it's just ****ed up in our community… we are sca… 2 minutes ago