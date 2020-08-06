'We are scared as Black people' - LeBron James

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Los Angeles Lakers basketball star LeBron James said on Monday that Black people in the U.S. are scared after the police shooting of unarmed Jacob Blake.


Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shared a poweful message following theshooting of a black man by police in the Wisconsin city Kenosha. Protestersset cars on fire, smashed windows and clashed with officers in riot gear onSunday night over the wounding of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, who was in aserious condition in hospital.

 After Monday night's Game 4 win over the Trail Blazers, the Lakers' LeBron James expressed frustration over the Jacob Blake incident in Kenosha.
Kobe Bryant inspires LeBron James, Lakers in Game 4 rout of Blazers

 A day after Kobe Bryant would have turned 42, his memory helped drive the Lakers in their 135-115 win over the Blazers that gave LA a 3-1 series lead.
LeBron James Rocks Kobe Bryant Tribute Jersey To Lakers Playoff Game

 LeBron James has that Mamba Mentality on Kobe Bryant day ... wearing a Mamba tribute jersey on his way to play the Blazers in game 4 of their playoff series. LBJ..
'When the score was 24-8 I was like OK he's in the building' - Lakers honour Bryant

 LA Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 135-115 as they honour the memory of former great Kobe Bryant in Orlando on Monday.
