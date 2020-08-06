'We are scared as Black people' - LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shared a poweful message following theshooting of a black man by police in the Wisconsin city Kenosha. Protestersset cars on fire, smashed windows and clashed with officers in riot gear onSunday night over the wounding of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, who was in aserious condition in hospital.
It looks like the Los Angeles Lakers are going to have to face either Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns, or Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, and Colin Cowherd isn't sure the Lakers have..
