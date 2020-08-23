Sturgeon lays down changes to wearing face masks in schools

Staff and students may have to wear face coverings in secondary schools inScotland following a consultation being held by the Scottish Government,Nicola Sturgeon has announced. Scotland’s Education Secretary John Swinney isin the final stages of consulting with teachers and councils on theissue.Speaking at the regular coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon said therecommendation would not include pupils wearing masks while in the classroom.Those attending high schools will be asked to wear a face covering when movingbetween classes and in busy areas.
Asked about comments by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon that some secondary school teachers and pupils may wear masks in some settings, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: "We are not in a position where we are suggesting that". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Lockdown restrictions are beginning to lift in Aberdeen from today. Pubs and restaurants were forced to close 18 days ago, following a spike in coronavirus cases there. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Nicola Sturgeon has said readers have a responsibility to pressurise thepublishing industry to include more diversity. The Scottish First Minister waschairing an interview with writer Bernardine Evaristo about her novel Girl,Woman, Other as part of the online Edinburgh International Book Festival.
Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Dr Jenny Harries has said the “balance is very much in favour” of pupils returning to school. Pupils in England and Wales will return to school at the start of September, some children in Northern Ireland are returning today, while most pupils in Scotland have already returned to education. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Business Secretary Alok Sharma has waded into the row over the playing of ‘Rule Britannia’ and ‘Land of Hope and Glory’ during the Last Night Of The Proms saying the anthems should be played "with the lyrics sung". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Facebook blocked access within Thailand to a group with 1 million members that criticized the country's king. However, the social media platform said it would launch a legal challenge. Adam Reed reports.