Sturgeon lays down changes to wearing face masks in schools

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Sturgeon lays down changes to wearing face masks in schools

Sturgeon lays down changes to wearing face masks in schools

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed that face coverings will be worn by adults and pupils in corridors and shared areas at secondary schools from Monday.

Report by Blairm.

