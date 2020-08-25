The Bubble House: Amazing Property Comes On Market For First Time

An amazing bubble house is for sale.

The home in Karalee, Queensland, Australia, features eleven domes across three levels.

There are twenty rooms and 1,050 square metres of floor space.

There is also a tiered media room, a library with domed window and office space for up to four staff, complete with kitchenette.

Inventor Mr. Graham Birchall first began designing the bubble house for his architecture thesis.

Construction began in 1983 & was completed ten years later on father’s day 1993.

No price is being listed, rather, offers of interest are being accepted.