Watch out for fake COVID-19 consultants Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:08s - Published on August 25, 2020 Watch out for fake COVID-19 consultants There are fake consultants who want to 'help'- you by scamming you out of your money during the coronavirus pandemic. Julia Fello tells you what to avoid. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend A HEADS UP FOR THOSE LOOKINGFOR RELIEF AID PROGRAMS DURINGTHIS PANDEMIC.THERE ARE FAKECONSTULTANTS WHO WANT TO HELP,BY SCAMMING YOU OUT OF YOURMONEY.(áPKGá)(áART ANIMATIONá)THEBETTER BUSINESS BUREAU SERVINGWISCONSIN HAS FOUND SCAMMERSARE READY TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OFYOU IN THIS CRISIS.(áFILE -ROBO CALLSá)WATCH OUT FOR CONARTISTS CLAIMING TO "HELP" YOUGET FREE GOVERNMENT AID.YOUCAN FALL INTO THEIR TRAP BY ASIMPLE WEBSITE SEARCH--TOUTINGA NEW SERVICE.THE SCAMMERSPROMISE YOU MONEY THROUGH(áART-- LOGO OVER VIDEOá)A PERSONALLOAN FROM THE US SMALLBUSINESS ADMINISTRATION.(áARTANIMATIONá)THE SCAMMERS MAKEYOU FILL OUT PAPERWORK WHICHINCLUDES HANDING OVER YOURPERSONAL INFORMATION.. AND"UPFRONT PAYMENT FOR THEIRSERVICES"ONCE YOU PAY, YOURMONEY AND THE CONSULTANTDISAPPEARS.(áREBOUND RUNDOWNá)HERE'S HOW TO PROTECTYOURSELF..SEARCH GOVERNMENTAID PROGRAMS WITH WEBSITESTHAT END IN DOT-GOV.DO YOURRESEARCH TO MAKE SURE WHATTHEY ARE PROMISING REALLYEXISTS.SCAMMERS PITCHINGSERVICES THAT WILLMIRACULOUSLY SOLVE ALL YOURPROBLEMS ARE ONES TO BESKEPTICAL WITH.(áEND PKGá)IF YOU'VE BEEN APPROACHED BYSCAMMERS YOU APPROACHED BYBEEN IF YOU'VESCAMMERS YOU CAN REPORT YOUREXPERIENCE TO THE BBB SCAMTRACKER WEBSITE.THERE YOU CANALSO SIGN UP FOR SCAM ALERTS.GO TO TMJ4 DOT COM SLASHREBOUND AND CLICK ON DOINGWHATS RIGHT.





