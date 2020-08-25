Global  
 

Jacob Blake: Kenosha police shooting sparks nationwide protests

Wisconsin is once again in the national spotlight following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Protests happened across the country Monday night, including in Portland, Oregon and San Diego, California.

Police declared a riot in Portland after fires were set outside of the offices of the police association.

In San Diego, at least three protesters were arrested.

Protests also occurred in New York, Minneapolis, and Denver.j

