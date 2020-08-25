Global  
 

Businesses looted, set on fire overnight in Kenosha following police shooting of Jacob Blake

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:05s - Published
Several Kenosha businesses were looted and sets on fire again Monday night following the Sunday evening shooting of Jacob Blake.

Ryan Jenkins recaps what happened.


Wisconsin deploys National Guard as police shooting of Jacob Blake sparks unrest

Wisconsin’s governor ordered National Guard troops be sent to the city of Kenosha in anticipation...
SBS - Published

Jacob Blake: Police fire tear gas in second night of unrest after shooting of black man

Jacob Blake: Police fire tear gas in second night of unrest after shooting of black man Police fired tear gas at protesters in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a second night of...
WorldNews - Published

News24.com | Jacob Blake shooting: Unrest continues after black man shot in back by cops, National Guard deployed

Wisconsin's governor has called out the National Guard, and police in the city of Kenosha skirmished...
News24 - Published


CMSH1969

Colleen @joshdcaplan @BretBaier Chicago 60 people shot, 5 dead. Silence from democrats. Businesses on fire, stores being lo… https://t.co/QFSjWdoSXg 22 hours ago


Jacob Blake: Kenosha police shooting sparks nationwide protests [Video]

Jacob Blake: Kenosha police shooting sparks nationwide protests

Wisconsin is once again in the national spotlight following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Protests happened across the country Monday night, including in Portland, Oregon and San Diego,..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 00:26Published
WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day Aug 25 [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day Aug 25

At the Republican National Convention, President Trump’s supporters paint dire picture of the U.S. without reelection, Another night of protests in Kenosha, WI over shooting of Jacob Blake, and KFC..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:17Published
'We are scared as Black people' - LeBron James [Video]

'We are scared as Black people' - LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers basketball star LeBron James said on Monday that Black people in the U.S. are scared after the police shooting of unarmed Jacob Blake.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published