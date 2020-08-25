|
|
|
Businesses looted, set on fire overnight in Kenosha following police shooting of Jacob Blake
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:05s - Published
Businesses looted, set on fire overnight in Kenosha following police shooting of Jacob Blake
Several Kenosha businesses were looted and sets on fire again Monday night following the Sunday evening shooting of Jacob Blake.
Ryan Jenkins recaps what happened.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Wisconsin’s governor ordered National Guard troops be sent to the city of Kenosha in anticipation...
SBS - Published
|
Police fired tear gas at protesters in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a second night of...
WorldNews - Published
|
Wisconsin's governor has called out the National Guard, and police in the city of Kenosha skirmished...
News24 - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Jacob Blake: Kenosha police shooting sparks nationwide protests
Wisconsin is once again in the national spotlight following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Protests happened across the country Monday night, including in Portland, Oregon and San Diego,..
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 00:26Published
|
WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day Aug 25
At the Republican National Convention, President Trump’s supporters paint dire picture of the U.S. without reelection, Another night of protests in Kenosha, WI over shooting of Jacob Blake, and KFC..
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:17Published
|
'We are scared as Black people' - LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers basketball star LeBron James said on Monday that Black people in the U.S. are scared after the police shooting of unarmed Jacob Blake.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:26Published
|