PM calls for an end to ‘wetness’ over BBC Proms stance

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:43s - Published
PM calls for an end to ‘wetness’ over BBC Proms stance

PM calls for an end to ‘wetness’ over BBC Proms stance

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for an end to the "cringing embarrassment about our history" and the “self-recrimination and wetness” after the BBC decided to strip lyrics from traditional 'Last Night of the Proms' favourites such as ‘Land of Hope and Glory’ and ‘Rule Britannia’.

Report by Blairm.

