Fires burn during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Fires burn during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the early hours of Tuesday (August 25) following anger over the police shooting of an unarmed black man.

Looting and violence have rocked the city after a policeman was seen on video firing seven shots into the back of Jacob Blake on Sunday evening (Aug 23).

Protests erupted in the city soon after, and have now stretched into a second night.

They continue the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement which began after the death of Georg Floyd in d in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.