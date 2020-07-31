Keira Knightley signs up for Apple TV drama
Keira Knightley has signed up for new Apple TV+ period drama 'The Essex Serpent'.
BANG Showbiz Keira Knightley signs up for Apple TV drama
@AppleTVPlus | #KeiraKnightley #TheEssexSerpent #AppleTVPlus https://t.co/sTMITpJzwT 9 minutes ago
Apple Buzzing Apple signs deal for Keira Knightley drama show https://t.co/z6dMJGZOaa 10 hours ago
Apple Rumors Feed Apple signs deal for Keira Knightley drama show (Jim Dalrymple/The Loop) https://t.co/Y8MZIKly6x 19 hours ago
Jim Dalrymple RT @theloop: Apple signs deal for Keira Knightley drama show https://t.co/qird2fReB7 20 hours ago
The Loop Apple signs deal for Keira Knightley drama show https://t.co/qird2fReB7 20 hours ago
Simon Applebaum Just in: Apple TV+ signs Keira Knightley to star and exec produce new drama series Essex Serpent. 21 hours ago
Misbehaviour movie trailer - Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley, Greg KinnearMisbehaviour movie trailer - Plot synopsis: In 1970, the Miss World competition took place in London, hosted by US comedy legend, Bob Hope. At the time, Miss World was the most-watched TV show on the..
Misbehaviour with Keira Knightley - Official TrailerCheck out the official trailer for the comedy-drama movie Misbehaviour, directed by Philippa Lowthorpe. It stars Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley, Keeley Hawes, Phyllis Logan, Lesley..