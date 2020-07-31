Keira Knightley signs up for Apple TV drama

Global  
 

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Keira Knightley has signed up for new Apple TV+ period drama 'The Essex Serpent'.


Keira Knightley has found her next period drama – Sarah Perry’s novel The Essex Serpent for Apple...
Keira Knightley to Star in ‘The Essex Serpent’ Adaptation at Apple TV+ Apple TV+ has ordered an adaptation of Sarah Perry’s “The Essex Serpent” starring Keira...
Keira Knightley is set to star in a TV adaptation of the award-winning novel The Essex Serpent.
