Apple Using Cheaper Battery For iPhone 12

Why This Is The Worst Time To Buy A New PhoneiPhone 12 expected to launch in the fall.
Business Insider reports that this is the worst time to purchase a new iPhone.
Insider said buyers should wait for the newest model that's expected to come..
Apple iPhone 12 series may have smaller batteries compared to iPhone 11US tech giant Apple is reportedly gearing up to unveil its next-generation iPhone 12 series in September and the smartphones are expected to be available for sale in October. The latest leak reportedly..