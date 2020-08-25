Brandon Marshall: The Patriots offense plays into Cam's strengths; he is a perfect fit & the coaches will set him up for success
Brandon Marshall discusses the expectations for Cam Newton as he leads the New England Patriots for the first time this upcoming NFL season.
Brandon feels there are always questions and comments thrown around during camp, but Cam has a great deal of experience & skill that will allow him to rise to the occasion & deliver on the high expectations.