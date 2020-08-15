Interpol issues red corner notice against Nirav Modi's wife on ED's request | Oneindia News

Trouble mounts for Nirav Modi who is a key accused in the Punjab National Bank fraud case to the tune of over Rs 13,000 crore.

The Interpol has issued a Red Corner notice against his wife now.

It has appeared that the notice has been issued in connection with the money laundering case against Ami Modi in India.

A Red Corner Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.