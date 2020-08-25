Top 20 Times Keanu Reeves Was Awesome

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 20:44s - Published 1 week ago

For this list, we’ll be looking at even more times Keanu Reeves was his triumphant self, and will be including pop culture and personal moments.

In Keanu we trust!

For this list, we’ll be looking at even more times Keanu Reeves was his triumphant self, and will be including pop culture and personal moments.

Our countdown includes His Collaborative Works with Alexandra Grant, His Directorial Debut: “Man of Tai Chi”, His Super Bowl LII Squarespace Ad, Philosophizing with Stephen Colbert, His Surprise E3 Appearance for “Cyberpunk 2077”, and more!