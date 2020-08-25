What is a 'glizzy?' Let's dig into the summer food trend taking over TikTok

A glizzy is a hot dog.It was originally a slang term for “gun” in the Washington D.C.

Metropolitan area .but according to HipHop DX, it became a nickname for hot dogs because the length of the barbecue staple is similar to the extended clip of a gun.TikTok users have taken to adding hot dogs to their videos in the weirdest possible ways — perhaps solely so they can say the word “glizzy”.One TikTok user created a “glizzy dispenser,” which is just a refrigerator ice machine that releases hot dogs into your cup instead of frozen water.A different user created a “glizzy garden” in their yard by putting dozens of hot dogs on sticks throughout the grass.That one faced quite a bit of backlash from commenters.“This is a waste of hot dogs.

People are hungry in the world!!!!” one user said