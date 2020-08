UK's Johnson: 'Crucial' that schools reopen Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:08s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:08s - Published UK's Johnson: 'Crucial' that schools reopen Johnson, whose Conservative government has come under fire for how it has tackled education during the coronavirus crisis, said it was "crucial" for all children to return to school and that he would 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Conservatism Political philosophy focused on retaining traditional social institutions



Tweets about this Andreas M. Rau RT @SkyNews: Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it's "absolutely crucial" for people to understand that "schools are safe" and adds if the g… 1 minute ago .p¹¹ RT @BBCNews: On the issue of masks in schools in England, Boris Johnson says, "We'll look at the changing medical evidence… if we need to c… 23 minutes ago Tim Wirges BBCNewsnight: RT @BBCNews: On the issue of masks in schools in England, Boris Johnson says, "We'll look at the chan… https://t.co/9PRxpzBxKB 32 minutes ago