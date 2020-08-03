How Much Is Buffett's Apple Stake Worth?

Business Insider reports that Warren Buffett's Apple position is worth more than Starbucks, Boeing, or IBM.

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has a 5.7% stake worth $123 billion.

His stake surpasses the market capitalizations of Starbucks ($92 billion), Boeing ($101 billion), and IBM ($112 billion).

Berkshire's Apple stake is worth almost as much as Philip Morris ($124 billion) and Lowe's ($125 billion).

Apple's stock price has soared by more than two-thirds to an all-time high this year.