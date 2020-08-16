Global  
 

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Fort Wayne Police make Arrest in Wells Street Shooting

Jesse Echavarria has been charged with aggravated battery, with additional charges possibly coming, for his role in a shooting that left one dead.

Chris mullooly thanks for joining us.

New tonight -- an arrest made in a shooting this afternoon in fort wayne that left one dead.jesse echavarria has been charged with aggravated battery.detectives say there may be additional charges filed.echavarria is charged with shooting and killing a man just after three on wells street in fort wayne.

Police found the victim gunshot wounds.he was treated by first responders on the scene but later died




louie_tran

Louie Tran Officials say 28-year-old Markquiel Derrick, a man who police say is responsible for a fatal shooting on Harrison S… https://t.co/4Mr12lBPl0 2 days ago


