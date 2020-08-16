Fort Wayne Police make Arrest in Wells Street Shooting
Jesse Echavarria has been charged with aggravated battery, with additional charges possibly coming, for his role in a shooting that left one dead.
New tonight -- an arrest made in a shooting this afternoon in fort wayne that left one dead.jesse echavarria has been charged with aggravated battery.detectives say there may be additional charges filed.echavarria is charged with shooting and killing a man just after three on wells street in fort wayne.
Police found the victim gunshot wounds.he was treated by first responders on the scene but later died