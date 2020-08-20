Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'When the Lakers play like this, no one can stop them' — Shannon on LeBron's Game 4 victory over Blazers

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:52s - Published
'When the Lakers play like this, no one can stop them' — Shannon on LeBron's Game 4 victory over Blazers

'When the Lakers play like this, no one can stop them' — Shannon on LeBron's Game 4 victory over Blazers

The Los Angeles Lakers jumped out to a huge lead least night and never looked back.

At halftime, LeBron James and Anthony Davis had a combined 40 points and the Lakers had an 80-to-51 lead.

LeBron would finish with 30 points, 10 assists, and 6 rebounds in just over 28 minutes of play.

LA now has a 3-1 series lead over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about LeBron's performance.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'When the Lakers play like this, no one can stop them' — Shannon on LeBron's Game 4 victory over Blazers

'When the Lakers play like this, no one can stop them' — Shannon on LeBron's Game 4 victory over Blazers The Los Angeles Lakers jumped out to a huge lead least night and never looked back. At halftime,...
FOX Sports - Published

Chris Broussard expects the Lakers to win Game 2, 'But Anthony Davis has got to step up'

Chris Broussard expects the Lakers to win Game 2, 'But Anthony Davis has got to step up' Chris Broussard isn't fazed by the Los Angeles Lakers Game 1 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, and...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this

Jms_Clmn

james 💜💛 RT @SpectrumSN: "When I looked up there and saw 24-8 I was like 'okay, he's here in the building.'" @KingJames (30 PTS, 10 AST, 6 REB) on w… 19 minutes ago

NonCasualFan

Non-Casual Sports Fan @Curlyheadstef @kylecarbone56 @finnatalkball @SnipaCurry @balldontstop Yea I get that but I'm just pointing out tha… https://t.co/O34TFFLqTs 59 minutes ago

ToetyRell10

Uptown N.o RT @peyroll: Some of y’all look like complete fucking idiots for the***y’all said after one fucking game when the lakers played bad, the… 1 hour ago

HowitB

Overtime When the Lakers play like that they look like the 2004 Detroit pistons and the 2000-2003 Lakers 3 hours ago

calebthagawd

caleb. can’t beat against the Lakers when they play like that 5 hours ago

miles_uj

* Can’t lie I got all bets on the lakers to win it now. When lebron play like he got something to prove. The only per… https://t.co/1WUC27DHrn 5 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Broussard: LeBron took over Game 3 with his aggressive offense [Video]

Chris Broussard: LeBron took over Game 3 with his aggressive offense

LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers in multiple categories over the weekend on the way to an 8-point win and 2-1 series lead against the Portland Trail Blazers. LeBron had a game-high 38 points to..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:29Published
'This is what we expect to see from LeBron' — Shannon Sharpe on Lakers Game 3 victory over Blazers [Video]

'This is what we expect to see from LeBron' — Shannon Sharpe on Lakers Game 3 victory over Blazers

LeBron James filled up the box score Saturday night against the Portland Trail Blazers leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a Game 3 win and a 2-1 series lead. The King led all scorers with 38 and also..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:41Published
Nick Wright is not surprised by LeBron's winning performance over Blazers Saturday, he's had playoff mode activated from the sta [Video]

Nick Wright is not surprised by LeBron's winning performance over Blazers Saturday, he's had playoff mode activated from the sta

Nick Wright discusses the caliber of LeBron James as a whole in the NBA playoffs in the bubble. Nick is not surprised by LeBron's play in Game 3 to beat the Portland Trail Blazers because LeBron has..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:53Published