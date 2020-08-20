'When the Lakers play like this, no one can stop them' — Shannon on LeBron's Game 4 victory over Blazers

The Los Angeles Lakers jumped out to a huge lead least night and never looked back.

At halftime, LeBron James and Anthony Davis had a combined 40 points and the Lakers had an 80-to-51 lead.

LeBron would finish with 30 points, 10 assists, and 6 rebounds in just over 28 minutes of play.

LA now has a 3-1 series lead over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about LeBron's performance.