'When the Lakers play like this, no one can stop them' — Shannon on LeBron's Game 4 victory over Blazers
The Los Angeles Lakers jumped out to a huge lead least night and never looked back.
At halftime, LeBron James and Anthony Davis had a combined 40 points and the Lakers had an 80-to-51 lead.
LeBron would finish with 30 points, 10 assists, and 6 rebounds in just over 28 minutes of play.
LA now has a 3-1 series lead over the Portland Trail Blazers.
Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about LeBron's performance.