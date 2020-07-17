‘Congress has become Rip Van Winkle’: Sanjay Jha lashes out at CWC resolution

A day after the Congress working committee refused to act on the points raised by 23 party leaders in their letter to Sonia Gandhi, suspended party leader Sanjay Jha has lashed out.

Speaking to Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad, Jha said that nothing tangible came out of the Congress Working Meeting on Monday.

Extending his support to the leaders who penned the note to Sonia Gandhi, Jha said that they are democratic voices within the party and added that there is nothing objectionable in the letter.

He also said that over 300 party leaders across the country have lent their support to the letter and said it a ‘call for change’ in the party structure.

Jha also lashed out at Kumari Selja who called the 23 leaders BJP agents and said that the party has become like Rip Van Winkle.

Jha questioned how many more election losses will it take to have an internal discussion on party strategy and the way forward.

