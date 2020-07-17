‘Congress has become Rip Van Winkle’: Sanjay Jha lashes out at CWC resolution

Suspended Congress leader Sanjay Jha lashed out at the Congress part for failing to appoint a leader at the helm even a year after the humiliating 2019 Lok Sabha polls loss. Responding to the the CWC meet on Monday deciding to retain Sonia Gandhi as interim president, Jha said that it seems as if the Congress is suggesting that it has no leader who can take charge of the party apart from the Gandhis. The suspended Congress leader said that it is time that leaders are made accountable and sought a ‘perform or perish’ policy in the Congress party. Jha slammed unilateral decisions by some leaders on key issues and said that the Congress can only win elections if the party workers are motivated and said that at this point there is no hunger in the party to win. Jha said that Congress needs a leader who is accessible and is able to boost the morale of the workers on the ground. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 12:53Published
On Sushant Singh Rajput death case, JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha said, "What appears is that the Mumbai Police was trying to close the case. It is only after Sushant Singh Rajput's family filed an FIR, a serious probe started. Mumbai Police was not cooperating with Bihar Police that's why we appealed for CBI investigation. We will ensure that the family gets justice." Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly died by suicide on June 14.
Rajasthan Congress leader Vishvendra Singh spoke to Hindustan Times over the tussle between the Gehlot & Pilot camp and the eventual truce. He said that they went to Delhi under the leadership of then PCC Chief Sachin Pilot and added that they wanted to apprise the Congress top leadership about the slow implementation of the manifesto. Singh said that Gehlot is the head of the Congress family in Rajasthan and added that not even Sachin Pilot has disputed his leadership. He also rubbished allegations of the ilot camp hobnobbing with the BJP. In which way are we supposed to be linked to the BJP? Each one of us paid our own bills, each one has paid the lawyers, all the papers and all the proof are with Mr Pilot. If we were hobnobbing with the BJP, as alleged, and alleged in a bad taste, then we wouldn't be sitting here,' Singh told Hindustan Times. He said that they were hurt by some of the words uttered against them but said that they chose not to respond. Singh also said that their return to the government was unconditional and reiterated that the promises made to the people of Rajasthan should be fulfilled. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:59Published
The Congress Working Committee on Monday urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as its interim chief till an AICC session can be convened and authorized her to effect necessary organizational changes to deal..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:28Published
Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on August 09 said that Sonia Gandhi's tenure is coming to an end and there is proper procedure which Congress Working Committee carried out. "Her tenure is coming to an..