‘Congress has become Rip Van Winkle’: Sanjay Jha lashes out at CWC resolution

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 11:37s - Published
A day after the Congress working committee refused to act on the points raised by 23 party leaders in their letter to Sonia Gandhi, suspended party leader Sanjay Jha has lashed out.

Speaking to Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad, Jha said that nothing tangible came out of the Congress Working Meeting on Monday.

Extending his support to the leaders who penned the note to Sonia Gandhi, Jha said that they are democratic voices within the party and added that there is nothing objectionable in the letter.

He also said that over 300 party leaders across the country have lent their support to the letter and said it a ‘call for change’ in the party structure.

Jha also lashed out at Kumari Selja who called the 23 leaders BJP agents and said that the party has become like Rip Van Winkle.

Jha questioned how many more election losses will it take to have an internal discussion on party strategy and the way forward.

Watch the whole video for all the details.


‘World is beginning to laugh’: Sanjay Jha slams leadership crisis in Congress [Video]

‘World is beginning to laugh’: Sanjay Jha slams leadership crisis in Congress

Suspended Congress leader Sanjay Jha lashed out at the Congress part for failing to appoint a leader at the helm even a year after the humiliating 2019 Lok Sabha polls loss. Responding to the the CWC meet on Monday deciding to retain Sonia Gandhi as interim president, Jha said that it seems as if the Congress is suggesting that it has no leader who can take charge of the party apart from the Gandhis. The suspended Congress leader said that it is time that leaders are made accountable and sought a ‘perform or perish’ policy in the Congress party. Jha slammed unilateral decisions by some leaders on key issues and said that the Congress can only win elections if the party workers are motivated and said that at this point there is no hunger in the party to win. Jha said that Congress needs a leader who is accessible and is able to boost the morale of the workers on the ground. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 12:53Published
Mumbai Police was trying to close Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Sanjay Jha [Video]

Mumbai Police was trying to close Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Sanjay Jha

On Sushant Singh Rajput death case, JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha said, "What appears is that the Mumbai Police was trying to close the case. It is only after Sushant Singh Rajput's family filed an FIR, a serious probe started. Mumbai Police was not cooperating with Bihar Police that's why we appealed for CBI investigation. We will ensure that the family gets justice." Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly died by suicide on June 14.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:28Published

UAE nixes meeting with US, Israel over F-35 arms deal row: Report [Video]

UAE nixes meeting with US, Israel over F-35 arms deal row: Report

Emiratis reportedly angered by Netanyahu's public denial of the deal and his vow to lobby US Congress to oppose it.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 05:37Published

How Karan Singh Grover proposed Bipasha Basu [Video]

How Karan Singh Grover proposed Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover talk to Ruchi Kaushal of Hindustan Times about their confession of love for each other amid fireworks.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:31Published
'Gehlot head of the family, never disputed his leadership': Vishvendra Singh [Video]

'Gehlot head of the family, never disputed his leadership': Vishvendra Singh

Rajasthan Congress leader Vishvendra Singh spoke to Hindustan Times over the tussle between the Gehlot & Pilot camp and the eventual truce. He said that they went to Delhi under the leadership of then PCC Chief Sachin Pilot and added that they wanted to apprise the Congress top leadership about the slow implementation of the manifesto. Singh said that Gehlot is the head of the Congress family in Rajasthan and added that not even Sachin Pilot has disputed his leadership. He also rubbished allegations of the ilot camp hobnobbing with the BJP. In which way are we supposed to be linked to the BJP? Each one of us paid our own bills, each one has paid the lawyers, all the papers and all the proof are with Mr Pilot. If we were hobnobbing with the BJP, as alleged, and alleged in a bad taste, then we wouldn't be sitting here,' Singh told Hindustan Times. He said that they were hurt by some of the words uttered against them but said that they chose not to respond. Singh also said that their return to the government was unconditional and reiterated that the promises made to the people of Rajasthan should be fulfilled. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:59Published

Related videos from verified sources

‘Sonia Gandhi to continue as president’: Congress after 7-hour long meet [Video]

‘Sonia Gandhi to continue as president’: Congress after 7-hour long meet

The Congress Working Committee on Monday urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as its interim chief till an AICC session can be convened and authorized her to effect necessary organizational changes to deal..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:28Published
Sonia Gandhi's tenure coming to an end: Singhvi [Video]

Sonia Gandhi's tenure coming to an end: Singhvi

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on August 09 said that Sonia Gandhi's tenure is coming to an end and there is proper procedure which Congress Working Committee carried out. "Her tenure is coming to an..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:46Published
'Audio tapes reveal Gajendra Shekhawat's involvement in bribing MLAs': Surjewala [Video]

'Audio tapes reveal Gajendra Shekhawat's involvement in bribing MLAs': Surjewala

While addressing a joint press conference in Rajasthan's Jaipur on July 17, member of Congress Working Committee (CWC), Randeep Singh Surjewala spoke on Rajasthan political situation and audio tapes..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:57Published