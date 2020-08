Ohio hosting summit for first responders dealing with profound effects of trauma Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:13s - Published 9 minutes ago Ohio hosting summit for first responders dealing with profound effects of trauma On Wednesday, the State Fire Marshal's Ohio Fire Academy will partner with the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services to offer a mental health summit for first responders. 0

