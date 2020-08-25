Covid-19: Parliament monsoon session likely from September 14th to October 1st |Oneindia News

First since the coronavirus lockdown was declared in March, The monsoon session of Parliament is likely to run from September 14 to October 1, proceedings of both Houses would take place without leave and on Saturdays and Sundays.

Two Mumbai Police officers have been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation to a guest house where they are questioning people connected to the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe.

Union Health Ministry said India's COVID-19 mortality rate is one of the lowest in the world at 1.58 per cent and active cases are only 22.2 per cent of the total cases.

Pakistan-based terror mastermind Masood Azhar and his brother Rauf Asghar have been named as the key conspirators behind the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in a charge-sheet filed today by the National Investigation Agency.

New guidelines have been released by the National testing agency to ensure the safety of students appearing for the NEET and JEE Main amid the raging Coronavirus Pandemic.