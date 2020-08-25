Global  
 

Covid-19: Parliament monsoon session likely from September 14th to October 1st |Oneindia News

Covid-19: Parliament monsoon session likely from September 14th to October 1st |Oneindia News

First since the coronavirus lockdown was declared in March, The monsoon session of Parliament is likely to run from September 14 to October 1, proceedings of both Houses would take place without leave and on Saturdays and Sundays.

Two Mumbai Police officers have been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation to a guest house where they are questioning people connected to the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe.

Union Health Ministry said India's COVID-19 mortality rate is one of the lowest in the world at 1.58 per cent and active cases are only 22.2 per cent of the total cases.

Pakistan-based terror mastermind Masood Azhar and his brother Rauf Asghar have been named as the key conspirators behind the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in a charge-sheet filed today by the National Investigation Agency.

New guidelines have been released by the National testing agency to ensure the safety of students appearing for the NEET and JEE Main amid the raging Coronavirus Pandemic.


prathnasharma11

Prarthna sharma Monsoon session of Parliament to be held from September 14 to October 1. https://t.co/6AFhB41Y6m https://t.co/gVOZnpTapm 9 minutes ago

ShivaniSanjay5

Shivani Sanjay RT @KanganaOffical: If Govt can conduct JEE/NEET despite Covid outbreak then why not allow Parliament & Assembly sessions too? Call monso… 27 minutes ago

vinaysreeni

vinaysreenivasa ವಿನಯ RT @_maadhyam_: After 5 months of absence, #MonsoonSession of #Parliament may be of just 18 days! Each House may sit for only 4 hours ever… 1 hour ago

indiacom

India.com With several first-time measures, massive preparations are underway for the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.… https://t.co/9U7VBaIA97 1 hour ago

_maadhyam_

Maadhyam After 5 months of absence, #MonsoonSession of #Parliament may be of just 18 days! Each House may sit for only 4 ho… https://t.co/UfogaidsoL 3 hours ago

Akanksh79561504

ammuavutla RT @RajasthanGkAnd2: If Govt can conduct JEE/NEET despite Covid outbreak then why not allow Parliament & Assembly sessions too? Call mons… 7 hours ago

hammsavarshini

J S HAMMSAVARSHINI RT @GoswamiArnabRpt: If Govt can conduct JEE/NEET despite Covid outbreak then why not allow Parliament & Assembly sessions too? Call mons… 8 hours ago

BontiSharma

Bonti sharma RT @soubhagyardp: If Govt can conduct NTA Exams despite Covid outbreak then why not allow Parliament & Assembly sessions too? Call monsoo… 8 hours ago


