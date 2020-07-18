Golfgate: Phil Hogan's COVID-19 breach calls into question clout of EU Commission's code of conduct
Is the EU's code of conduct fit for purpose?
The case of Irish Commissioner Phil Hogan is proving a test for the institution's rule book.
Golfgate: EU Commissioner Phil Hogan apologises for attending event that broke COVID-19 rulesThe event was held just a day after Ireland announced fresh COVID-19 restrictions, including no "formal or informal events or parties" to be held at hotel restaurants.
Golfgate: Commission president requests 'further clarifications' over Hogan's COVID rule breachThe EU Commissioner for Trade was forced to apologise at the weekend for breaking Ireland’s coronavirus rules, one of 80 guests at a golf dinner attended by other Irish politicians - some of whom..