Chris Broussard: LeBron & Lakers' Game 4 win was impressive, but one red flag could derail a playoff run

Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to talk the Los Angeles Lakers after the dominated the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4, bringing the series to 3-1.

Broussard praises LeBron James for balancing being an aggressive scorer and a playmaker, but warns that the Lakers have one red flag that can keep them from being successful for the rest of the series.