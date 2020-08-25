After Staunch Denials Falwell Confirms Resignation

Jerry Falwell Jr. confirmed he has resigned from Liberty University.

Falwell took a leave of absence from the religious university earlier this year.

According to CNN, Falwell was one of the most influential conservatives in the world.

His resignation comes after lurid sex scandal surrounding his and his wife's relationship with a pool boy.

The pool boy, Giancarlo Granda, claims he didn't just have an affair with Becki Falwell.

He says Jerry watched them have sex.

He claims the three met up several times a year for six years, starting when he was 20 and ending in 2018 This contradicts Jerry's statement Sunday that Becki and Giancarlo had an affair that he later found out about Jerry previously released a lengthy statement claiming Giancarlo was extorting them.