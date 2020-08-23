Global  
 

Tracking The Tropics: Hurricane Laura Expected To Become Major Storm Ahead Of Landfall

Tropical Storm Laura Just Below Hurricane Strength, Forecast To Become Major Hurricane

Tropical Storm Laura is now forecast to become a major hurricane over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico...
Hurricane Laura approaches US Gulf Coast, forcing thousands to evacuate

Laura is projected to make landfall in the Texas-Louisiana border region late on Wednesday night or...
Gulf Coast ordering mandatory evacuations in anticipation of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura

Hurricane Marco is barreling toward the Gulf Coast with Tropical Storm Laura not far behind. It could...
SmithShelyn

Shelynn RT @KARK4News: Hurricane Laura strengthens in the Gulf of Mexico while Marco dissipates https://t.co/6CeUGWkrgW 16 minutes ago

thetalkingford

Scott Ford RT @ThomasGeboyWX: BREAKING: #Laura is now a hurricane. It is forecast to become a major hurricane before making landfall somewhere near th… 17 minutes ago

KARK4News

KARK 4 News Hurricane Laura strengthens in the Gulf of Mexico while Marco dissipates https://t.co/6CeUGWkrgW 24 minutes ago

CBS_42

CBS 42 HURRICANE LAURA: As of this morning, Laura is now officially a Hurricane. Here's what you can expect today and as L… https://t.co/wu4cT3akFM 26 minutes ago

CatLat72

Cat RT @12NewsNow: 10AM TROPICAL UPDATE | Hurricane and storm surge warnings have been added along the Southeast Texas Gulf Coast as Hurricane… 29 minutes ago

CarmenRoseWx

Carmen Rose RT @PatWalkerWX: Tracking Hurricane #Laura Hurricane Watches and Hurricane Warnings have been issued for parts of the Texas and Louisiana… 33 minutes ago

WSAV

WSAV News 3 Laura is now a category 1 hurricane. National Hurricane Center now forecasts Laura to become a major hurricane prio… https://t.co/bZsdYre54b 37 minutes ago

md_1914

Manny De La Rosa Tracking the tropics: Hurricane, tropical storm, storm surge warnings issued ahead of Laura https://t.co/fmXXBf8yWN… https://t.co/XcoUXty0Kf 41 minutes ago


Tracking The Tropics: Hurricane Laura [Video]

Laura expected to become a major hurricane as it heads to Texas.

Mandatory Evacuations Along The Texas Gulf Coast As Hurricane Laura Approaches [Video]

Laura Upgraded To A Hurricane [Video]

NOAA Hurricane Hunters winds of 75mph this morning so Laura is now a hurricane and is forecast to become a major hurricane before making landfall Thursday near the Louisiana and Texas border.

