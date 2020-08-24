Day 2 Of Republican National Convention
Tuesday marks the second day of the Republican National Convention.
Here is what you can expect.
Local Businessman Maximo Alvarez Makes Emotional Speech At RNCSouth Florida businessman Maximo Alvarez gave an emotional speech during the opening night of the Republican National Convention on Monday.
Questions overshadow first lady, Pompeo speechesFirst lady Melania Trump on Tuesday will address the Republican National Convention from the White House Rose Garden and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will speak from Israel while on a diplomatic..
Late Night Roasts The RNC“Is the loud lady gone? I’m scared.” Stephen Colbert went live after the first night of the Republican National Convention.