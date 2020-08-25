Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Father Says Jacob Blake Is Paralyzed From Waist Down

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:22s - Published
Father Says Jacob Blake Is Paralyzed From Waist Down
Kenosha is bracing for more protests and unrest.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Jacob Blake Paralyzed from Waist Down After Shooting, Says His Father

Jacob Blake is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of being shot in the back by a cop in...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsDaily CallerIndependentThe Age



Tweets about this

BrendaEliaLara1

Brenda Elia Lara Jacob Blake’s father says son’s paralyzed from waist down after police shooting in Kenosha https://t.co/I85Q1p9Pw0 2 seconds ago

rising_summer

BLACK PHOENIX RISING, JD 🖤❤️🖤 RT @BobA1959: Jacob Blake is paralyzed from waist down after police shooting, father says; unknown if it's permanent. Those fucking cops mu… 3 seconds ago

AlmarieWatson

Almarie Watson RT @BigBlueWaveUSA: #JacobBlake, the unarmed black man from #Kenosha, Wisconsin who was shot #7Times in the back with his kids in the car-… 4 seconds ago

jazzaoxon

Danceywoman RT @NBCNews: Jacob Blake, a Black man shot in the back by police in Wisconsin, is paralyzed from the waist down, but doctors do not know if… 4 seconds ago

LouisRBridgema3

Louis R. Bridgeman RT @mayawiley: Dear Lord! What we call “qualified immunity” could mean no one pays for what victims lose. We have a choice to make and we s… 8 seconds ago

DookyJ

jon holewinski RT @MasterTes: Jacob Blake’s father says son paralyzed from waist down after police shooting in Kenosha https://t.co/wL2pGvLCqs 14 seconds ago

MillsDarryl

SLLIMD Jacob Blake is paralyzed from the waist down after police shooting, father says https://t.co/6lkm9D1b2w 16 seconds ago

ronald_stearn

Ronald Stearn Jacob Blake is partially paralyzed after police shooting, father says; unknown if condition permanent https://t.co/NZiUmgvC1c via @nbcnews 18 seconds ago