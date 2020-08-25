Fitbit Announces The Sense, Versa 3, and Inspire 2

Fitbit's newest smartwatches are the company's most expensive wearables in years. So which one should...

Fitbit released three new smartwatches: The Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 and Inspire 2.

Fitbit has launched its latest generation of smartwatches and fitness trackers this week with Fitbit...