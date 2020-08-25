Global  
 

Fitbit Announces The Sense, Versa 3, and Inspire 2

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Duration: 03:32s - Published
Fitbit Announces The Sense, Versa 3, and Inspire 2
Fitbit Announces The Sense, Versa 3, and Inspire 2

Where to pre-order Fitbit Sense, Versa 3, and Inspire 2, and how much they cost

Fitbit has launched its latest generation of smartwatches and fitness trackers this week with Fitbit...
9to5Google - Published Also reported by •PC WorldTechCrunch


Fitbit's new lineup features a smartwatch that might pick up fever, stress symptoms

Fitbit released three new smartwatches: The Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 and Inspire 2.
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •The Next WebIndependent


Fitbit Sense vs Versa 3: Small differences make a huge difference

Fitbit's newest smartwatches are the company's most expensive wearables in years. So which one should...
PC World - Published


Actor Kyle MacLachlan; The Air Force Wants Flying Cars By 2023 | Digital Trends Live 8.25.20 [Video]

Actor Kyle MacLachlan; The Air Force Wants Flying Cars By 2023 | Digital Trends Live 8.25.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by Kyle MacLachlan to discuss his new movi 'Tesla' and damn fine wine; Christian de Looper breaks the latest Fitbit product announcement with the new Sense,..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished