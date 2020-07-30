|
|
|
Tim Cook Completes 8 Years As Apple CEO: His Legacy So Far
Video Credit: The Street
- Duration: 01:06s - Published
Tim Cook Completes 8 Years As Apple CEO: His Legacy So Far
Steve Jobs hired Cook as Senior VP of WorldWide Operations of Apple in March 1998.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Nine years ago today, on August 24, 2011, Steve Jobs stepped down as Apple CEO for the final time....
MacRumours.com - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Apple Has reached A Value Of $2 trillion
Apple is now worth more than $2 trillion. The iPhone maker's stock hit the $2 trillion mark on Wednesday. The distinction makes it the first company in the United States to reach that milestone...
Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32Published
|
|
U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals
Google and Facebook took particularly sharp jabs for alleged abuse of their market power from Democrats and Republicans on Wednesday in a much-anticipated congressional hearing that put four of..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:19Published
|