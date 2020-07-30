Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tim Cook Completes 8 Years As Apple CEO: His Legacy So Far

Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Tim Cook Completes 8 Years As Apple CEO: His Legacy So Far

Tim Cook Completes 8 Years As Apple CEO: His Legacy So Far

Steve Jobs hired Cook as Senior VP of WorldWide Operations of Apple in March 1998.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tim Cook Succeeded Steve Jobs as Apple CEO Nine Years Ago Today

Nine years ago today, on August 24, 2011, Steve Jobs stepped down as Apple CEO for the final time....
MacRumours.com - Published


Tweets about this

DimitriLyon

Dimitri Lyon Tim Cook Completes 8 Years As Apple CEO: His Legacy So Far - TheStreet https://t.co/3sgp3D1z5j 6 hours ago

Graceraj

Grace RT @republic: Tim Cook who increased the stocks by 60% completes 9 years as Apple CEO https://t.co/KxAlsMq9cg 18 hours ago

republic

Republic Tim Cook who increased the stocks by 60% completes 9 years as Apple CEO https://t.co/KxAlsMq9cg 18 hours ago

towardselectric

Electric Vehicles RT @BT_India: @TataMotors to cut debt to zero; @tim_cook completes 9 years as @Apple CEO #AirIndia #RBIAnnualReport #Flipkart #ElectricVehi… 23 hours ago

BT_India

Business Today @TataMotors to cut debt to zero; @tim_cook completes 9 years as @Apple CEO #AirIndia #RBIAnnualReport #Flipkart… https://t.co/fGhyakkRz4 23 hours ago

ZZsheyn

ZZsheyn Tim Cook Completes 8 Years As Apple CEO: His Legacy So Far - TheStreet https://t.co/IJ62qVvzFn 1 day ago

BeingAnuzThapa

Anuz Thapa .@tim_cook was 37 when Steve Jobs hired him as Senior VP of WorldWide Operations in @Apple , in March 1998. Check… https://t.co/zqcLy17LJk 2 days ago

AabidAijazwani

Abid Aijaz (عابد ائجآز) RT @IndiaTodayTech: Apple was worth under $400 billion when Cook joined as CEO. It is worth five times more than that today. https://t.co/t… 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Apple Has reached A Value Of $2 trillion [Video]

Apple Has reached A Value Of $2 trillion

Apple is now worth more than $2 trillion. The iPhone maker's stock hit the $2 trillion mark on Wednesday. The distinction makes it the first company in the United States to reach that milestone...

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published
Long queues as Apple opens new store in Bangkok despite coronavirus uncertainty [Video]

Long queues as Apple opens new store in Bangkok despite coronavirus uncertainty

Crowds gathered in the hot sunshine for the opening of the new Apple store in Bangkok, on Friday (July 31). The tech giant unveiled its second store in the capital city amid strong hopes for the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:34Published
U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals [Video]

U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals

Google and Facebook took particularly sharp jabs for alleged abuse of their market power from Democrats and Republicans on Wednesday in a much-anticipated congressional hearing that put four of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:19Published