Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Damian Lillard is not a superstar' — Skip Bayless grades Dame a 'D' for his performance against Lakers

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:39s - Published
'Damian Lillard is not a superstar' — Skip Bayless grades Dame a 'D' for his performance against Lakers

'Damian Lillard is not a superstar' — Skip Bayless grades Dame a 'D' for his performance against Lakers

Damian Lillard’s hot streak has finally cooled down.

After dropping 34 in a Game 1 win for the Portland Trail Blazers, Lillard has averaged 21 points in 3 straight losses, including just 11 last night.

Dame did have to leave in the 3rd quarter after his knee buckled, and he’ll get a second MRI today after the first one came back inconclusive.

Hear why Skip Bayless doesn't believe that Dame is a superstar.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

‘Damian Lillard is not a superstar’ — Skip Bayless grades Dame a ‘D’ for his performance against Lakers

‘Damian Lillard is not a superstar’ — Skip Bayless grades Dame a ‘D’ for his performance against Lakers Damian Lillard’s hot streak has finally cooled down. After dropping 34 in a Game 1 win for the...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this

esportsws

Sports News 'Damian Lillard is not a superstar' — Skip Bayless grades Dame a 'D' for his performance against Lakers https://t.co/NfTBugbWrD 5 minutes ago

GoddonIntellect

Goddon Intellect @ShannonSharpe I use to respect Skip Bayless but how in the world can you say Damian Lillard ain’t a superstar,he… https://t.co/hNrDFTiPro 1 hour ago

DaRealMac69

TheRealMac216 @undisputed @RealSkipBayless You right Skip, Damian Lillard is not a superstar. 2 hours ago

donaldjazztrump

Donald Jazz Trump 45 is without question a SUPERSTAR, but FRAUD Skip Bayless (look up his PATHETIC basketball stats) is so wrong abou… https://t.co/sqG9Caw7Ab 2 days ago

sportsradiopd

Jason Barrett RT @stansportsman: If Dame Dollar is the Superstar I believe him to be (while Skip does not), then he'll find a way to be impactful tonight… 3 days ago

stansportsman

Stan M. Norfleet If Dame Dollar is the Superstar I believe him to be (while Skip does not), then he'll find a way to be impactful to… https://t.co/ADHZUkDJir 3 days ago

WoodruffTommy

Tommy Woodruff @KindredSwerv @illestGodAlive @stephenasmith "Dame has The Worst Playoff Winning Percentage Of Any Player In The NB… https://t.co/a5rXHYJKJ2 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Haynes on Damian Lillard's dislocated finger & what it means for Portland in Game 3 [Video]

Chris Haynes on Damian Lillard's dislocated finger & what it means for Portland in Game 3

Damian Lillard was held to just 18 points in the Portland Trail Blazers Game 2 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers last night. Dame was also forced to leave late in the 3rd quarter after dislocating his..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:35Published
Chris Broussard expects the Lakers to win Game 2, 'But Anthony Davis has got to step up' [Video]

Chris Broussard expects the Lakers to win Game 2, 'But Anthony Davis has got to step up'

Chris Broussard isn't fazed by the Los Angeles Lakers Game 1 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, and tells Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe that he's expecting a Lakers' victory in Game 2. Broussard..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:04Published
Ric Bucher: The Damian Lillard hype is real, he is the best leader in sports [Video]

Ric Bucher: The Damian Lillard hype is real, he is the best leader in sports

Ric Bucher joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss if Damian Lillard is getting too much attention for the Portland Trail Blazers playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers. Hear why..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:04Published