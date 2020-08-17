'Damian Lillard is not a superstar' — Skip Bayless grades Dame a 'D' for his performance against Lakers

Damian Lillard’s hot streak has finally cooled down.

After dropping 34 in a Game 1 win for the Portland Trail Blazers, Lillard has averaged 21 points in 3 straight losses, including just 11 last night.

Dame did have to leave in the 3rd quarter after his knee buckled, and he’ll get a second MRI today after the first one came back inconclusive.

