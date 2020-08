A look at the career of Lionel Messi, as rumours circulate the Barcelonacaptain is looking to leave Camp Nou , with Manchester City a possibledestination.

Barcelona agree to sell Arthur to Juventus for 72 mln euros Arthur will remain at the Camp Nou until the end of the 2019/20 season, which is extended until August because of the coronavirus pandemic, before moving to Turin.

Barcelona are interested in Manchester City defender Angelino, who spent six months on loan at RB Leipzig last season.

Life is too short to carry grudges – Manchester City chairman opens up over UEFA Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak insists the club hold no grudgeagainst UEFA. Al Mubarak wants to consign the Financial Fair Play issue tohistory and build a “constructive relationship” with European football’sgoverning body.

Barcelona still plan to build a team around Lionel Messi and do not want him to leave, says sporting director Ramon Planes.

Murray would like to see Messi play in Premier League Former world number one Andy Murray says would like to see Lionel Messi play in the Premier League.

Why does Messi want to leave Barcelona? Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has sent shock waves through the football worldby asking to leave the club this summer. But why does Messi want to leaveBarcelona?

Lionel Messi's dad is talking to Manchester City, Manchester United have the money for the Barcelona icon, plus more.