Harry Maguire given suspended sentence after being found guilty of assault in Greece

Harry Maguire given suspended sentence after being found guilty of assault in Greece

Harry Maguire given suspended sentence after being found guilty of assault in Greece

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been found guilty of assaultfollowing his arrest after a brawl last week on the Greek island of Mykonos.Maguire, who was released from custody over the weekend, was not present atthe trial on the nearby island of Syros.


Gareth Southgate: Harry Maguire has my support after incident in Greece [Video]

Gareth Southgate: Harry Maguire has my support after incident in Greece

England manager Gareth Southgate addresses his decision to include HarryMaguire in the forthcoming squad for the UEFA Nations League internationalsagainst Iceland and Denmark, following the player's arrest over an incident inGreece.

'Do you know who I am?' - Maguire accused of bribery by Greek police

 Manchester United captain Harry Maguire asked police who had arrested him on the Greek island of Mykonos 'Do you know who I am?' and offered to give them money,..
BBC News

Maguire accused of bribery by Greek police

 Manchester United captain Harry Maguire asked police who had arrested him on the Greek island of Mykonos 'Do you know who I am?' and offered to give them money,..
BBC News

England call-ups for Harry Maguire, Phil Foden, Mason Greenwood and Kalvin Phillips

 Harry Maguire is included in England's squad for next month's Nations League while there are first call-ups for Phil Foden, Mason Greenwood and Kalvin Phillips.
BBC News

England call up Maguire despite arrest and trial in Greece [Video]

England call up Maguire despite arrest and trial in Greece

Manchester United captain Maguire in England Nations League squad

Germany warns of catastrophe if tensions don't abate in eastern Mediterranean

 A failure to de-escalate posturing in the eastern Mediterranean could lead to disaster amid tensions between Turkey and Greece, Germany's foreign minister has..
WorldNews

Little Girl Drifts Out to Sea in Inflatable Unicorn, Rescued by Ferry

 A little girl got swept away by the ocean's current off the coast of Greece while floating on top of an inflatable unicorn -- but, thankfully, she was rescued..
TMZ.com

Man Utd release fresh Harry Maguire statement after guilty verdict and sentence

Man Utd release fresh Harry Maguire statement after guilty verdict and sentence Manchester United star Harry Maguire has been found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald


News24.com | Man Utd captain Harry Maguire gets 21-month suspended prison sentence for assault

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was on Tuesday given a 21-month suspended prison sentence on...
News24 - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald


Harry Maguire breaks silence and confirms appeal and insists they are “victims”

Harry Maguire breaks silence and confirms appeal and insists they are “victims” Harry Maguire has been handed a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days following...
Daily Star - Published


rorysupafuntime

😋 RT @BBCSport: Harry Maguire has been given a suspended sentence of 21 months and 10 days in prison after his trial on the Greek island of S… 3 seconds ago

SilverKayondo

Silver Kayondo Harry Maguire: Manchester United captain given suspended sentence in Greece. He has indicated intention to appeal… https://t.co/IZ47DJtmuD 26 seconds ago

jarex2_official

🇳🇬 Jarex2 🇳🇬 RT @piersmorgan: UPDATE: Harry Maguire given a 21 months & 10-day sentence, suspended for three years. Will he remain @ManUtd captain and/o… 50 seconds ago

mikeroebuck53

Mike Roebuck RT @BBCBreaking: Manchester United captain Harry Maguire given suspended sentence of 21 months and 10 days in prison after trial on Greek i… 59 seconds ago

FirstGraveyard

Graveyard the First™ @SkyNews Harry Maguire: Man Utd captain given suspended jail term for assault and attempted bribery in Greece - ⁦… https://t.co/nta9ZMpRPp 1 minute ago

PrinceAdesoji1

Prince AdesojiAlagbe RT @SkyNews: Harry Maguire has been given a suspended prison sentence after being found guilty of three offences in Greece https://t.co/gm… 2 minutes ago

arfshelly

Shell Maguire given suspended jail sentence for assault, bribery attempts. Not the role model our young people should ha… https://t.co/mkuXVAxZbS 2 minutes ago

PrinceAdesoji1

Prince AdesojiAlagbe RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: Footballer Harry Maguire has been given a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days after being found guilt… 2 minutes ago


'Maguire yet to apologise to victims' [Video]

'Maguire yet to apologise to victims'

Yoannis Paradissis, the lawyer who assisted the prosecution of Harry Maguire, says the victims are still waiting for an apology from the Manchester United captain after he was found guilty of..

'Southgate to talk to FA after Maguire verdict' [Video]

'Southgate to talk to FA after Maguire verdict'

Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett reveals England manager Gareth Southgate will consult with the FA before deciding on a course of action following Harry Maguire's guilty verdict in Greece.

Maguire found guilty in Greece [Video]

Maguire found guilty in Greece

Sky Sports News reporter Rebecca Williams has the latest after Harry Maguire was found guilty in Greece of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery.

