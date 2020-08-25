Harry Maguire given suspended sentence after being found guilty of assault in Greece
Harry Maguire given suspended sentence after being found guilty of assault in Greece
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been found guilty of assaultfollowing his arrest after a brawl last week on the Greek island of Mykonos.Maguire, who was released from custody over the weekend, was not present atthe trial on the nearby island of Syros.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Gareth Southgate: Harry Maguire has my support after incident in Greece England manager Gareth Southgate addresses his decision to include HarryMaguire in the forthcoming squad for the UEFA Nations League internationalsagainst Iceland and Denmark, following the player's arrest over an incident inGreece. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published on January 1, 1970
Maguire accused of bribery by Greek police Manchester United captain Harry Maguire asked police who had arrested him on the Greek island of Mykonos 'Do you know who I am?' and offered to give them money,..
BBC News
3 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
Manchester United star Harry Maguire has been found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest...
Daily Star - Published
1 hour ago Also reported by •
New Zealand Herald
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was on Tuesday given a 21-month suspended prison sentence on...
News24 - Published
21 minutes ago Also reported by •
New Zealand Herald
Harry Maguire has been handed a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days following...
Daily Star - Published
53 minutes ago
Related videos from verified sources
'Maguire yet to apologise to victims' Yoannis Paradissis, the lawyer who assisted the prosecution of Harry Maguire, says the victims are still waiting for an apology from the Manchester United captain after he was found guilty of.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:56 Published 49 minutes ago
'Southgate to talk to FA after Maguire verdict' Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett reveals England manager Gareth Southgate will consult with the FA before deciding on a course of action following Harry Maguire's guilty verdict in Greece. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:40 Published 1 hour ago
Maguire found guilty in Greece Sky Sports News reporter Rebecca Williams has the latest after Harry Maguire was found guilty in Greece of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:56 Published 1 hour ago