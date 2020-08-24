Global  
 

Jacob Blake paralyzed after being shot by Wisconsin police, father says

Jacob Blake paralyzed after being shot by Wisconsin police, father says

The father of a Black man who was shot, apparently in the back, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, says his son was left paralyzed from the waist down.


Wisconsin police shooting: Black man in serious condition, protests erupt after shooting

Jacob Blake was shot by Wisconsin police responding to a domestic incident, according to the Kenosha...
Jacob Blake protests – live: Black man paralysed from waist down being shot by Wisconsin police, says father, as Lebron James leads calls for justice

Follow the live updates from Kenosha, Wisconsin
Kenosha protests - live: LeBron James says black Americans are living in fear as he leads calls for justice in wake of Jacob Blake police shooting

NBA star Lebron James has led the charge for justice for Jacob Blake after he was shot by Kenosha...
bismahhaq

Bismah Haq RT @CP24: Jacob Blake is paralyzed from the waist down after he was shot repeatedly in the back by police in Wisconsin, his father tells a… 9 seconds ago

MaliDymond

MALI 💎 RT @TorraineWalker: According to his father, Jacob Blake is now paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in the back by police. Ame… 9 seconds ago

KingKnowbody47

Knowbody RT @hot1079atl: Jacob Blake Paralyzed From Waist Down After Being Shot In The Back By Cops https://t.co/0Je78A3PSt 11 seconds ago

MichaelApperso2

Mike Apperson RT @MSNBC: Jacob Blake, a Black man shot in the back by police in Wisconsin, is paralyzed from the waist down, but doctors do not know if t… 34 seconds ago

EleeReads

Elizabeth Lee RT @WendiLuluGu: Jacob Blake is the same age as me and attended my rival high school. I'm here and he's paralyzed from the waist down after… 37 seconds ago

KristaLandon

Krista @Craig37803029 @saarbrisus @FFA_Meng @joshhicksky A blurry picture of what could be anything: "The governor said he… https://t.co/iLaXMFYDy1 41 seconds ago

1312press

1312press RT @GriffinMalone6: Department of corrections in Kenosha after the fire. Jacob Blake is permanently paralyzed from waist down but out of cr… 1 minute ago

ColdWarrior2000

Gracchus2020 RT @codepink: The father of Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old father of six who was shot by police in Kenosha, WI, announced that his son is par… 1 minute ago


2nd Night Of Protests After Man Shot By Police In Kenosha [Video]

2nd Night Of Protests After Man Shot By Police In Kenosha

Jacob Blake, the man shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin Sunday, is now said to be paralyzed from the waist down, Mola Lenghi reports (2:43). WCCO 4 News At Noon - August 25, 2020

Family Says Jacob Blake Paralyzed From Shooting [Video]

Family Says Jacob Blake Paralyzed From Shooting

A second day of peaceful protests gave way to clashes and destruction at night in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The unrest follows Sunday's police shooting of a black man, who is now said to be paralyzed from..

Fires burn during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin [Video]

Fires burn during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Fires burn during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the early hours of Tuesday (August 25) following anger over the police shooting of an unarmed black man. Looting and violence have rocked the city..

