Jacob Blake paralyzed after being shot by Wisconsin police, father says
Video Credit: WGN - Duration: 07:37s - Published
Jacob Blake paralyzed after being shot by Wisconsin police, father says
The father of a Black man who was shot, apparently in the back, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, says his son was left paralyzed from the waist down.
Jacob Blake was shot by Wisconsin police responding to a domestic incident, according to the Kenosha...
USATODAY.com - Published
Follow the live updates from Kenosha, Wisconsin
Independent - Published
Also reported by •WorldNews
NBA star Lebron James has led the charge for justice for Jacob Blake after he was shot by Kenosha...
Independent - Published
2nd Night Of Protests After Man Shot By Police In Kenosha
Jacob Blake, the man shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin Sunday, is now said to be paralyzed from the waist down, Mola Lenghi reports (2:43). WCCO 4 News At Noon - August 25, 2020
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:43Published
Family Says Jacob Blake Paralyzed From Shooting
A second day of peaceful protests gave way to clashes and destruction at night in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The unrest follows Sunday's police shooting of a black man, who is now said to be paralyzed from..
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:57Published
Fires burn during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Fires burn during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the early hours of Tuesday (August 25) following anger over the police shooting of an unarmed black man.
Looting and violence have rocked the city..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:21Published
