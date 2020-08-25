BMW crushed by tree during storm Francis in UK

This is the scene where a BMW is crushed by a falling tree in Nottingham, England on August 25.

Due to storm Francis's strong winds.

"A driver and passenger had a lucky escape as strong winds in Nottinghamshire made a tree fall onto a car, crushing it.

The passenger was able to leave the car unassisted but the driver required a branch to be cut to allow the door of the BMW to be opened," said the filmer.