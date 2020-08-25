Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BMW crushed by tree during storm Francis in UK

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:03s - Published
BMW crushed by tree during storm Francis in UK

BMW crushed by tree during storm Francis in UK

This is the scene where a BMW is crushed by a falling tree in Nottingham, England on August 25.

Due to storm Francis's strong winds.

"A driver and passenger had a lucky escape as strong winds in Nottinghamshire made a tree fall onto a car, crushing it.

The passenger was able to leave the car unassisted but the driver required a branch to be cut to allow the door of the BMW to be opened," said the filmer.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ernest20photos

InErnest20photos RT @henrysoderlund: Photo by Sam Austin This beautiful Japanese maple tree was always a gorgeous sight when the autumn colors began to cha… 2 days ago

henrysoderlund

Henry Söderlund Photo by Sam Austin This beautiful Japanese maple tree was always a gorgeous sight when the autumn colors began to… https://t.co/6XABdk5z4U 3 days ago

keciadeveney

kecia deveney Another tree down! Time to get this big mess cleaned up! Tree split during storm Isaias. Broken the neighbors fence… https://t.co/YK1I73fnp0 3 days ago

12News

12 News RT @Rich_NEWS_Dude: 'Mind blowing that he's still standing here:' Man nearly crushed by tree during Valley monsoon https://t.co/HRkwxPE58s… 6 days ago

Rich_NEWS_Dude

Richard Prange 'Mind blowing that he's still standing here:' Man nearly crushed by tree during Valley monsoon https://t.co/HRkwxPE58s via #12News 6 days ago