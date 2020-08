Steep Terrain Is Making The Williams Fork Fire Difficult For Crews To Get A Handle On Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:19s - Published 7 minutes ago Steep Terrain Is Making The Williams Fork Fire Difficult For Crews To Get A Handle On The William Forks fire continues to move away from Fraser and Tabernash, it has burned over 11,000 acres and is only 5% contained. 0

