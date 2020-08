Doug Gottlieb talks Anthony Davis as #2 & how he & the Lakers can achieve an NBA Title



Doug Gottlieb joins Colin Cowherd to discuss LeBron James' Lakers and what they need in order to prevail. Since they are already the best defensively, Gottlieb feels as long as multiple players show up.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:24 Published 1 week ago

Colin Cowherd: Clippers' Game 2 loss means what? They're still playoff favorites



Game 2 ended in a loss for the Los Angeles Clippers as the Dallas Mavericks tied up the series, but Colin Cowherd isn't worried. He explains that Luka Doncic and the Mavs are a tough team, and he never.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:53 Published 2 weeks ago