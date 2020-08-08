Rare albino hedgehog recovering after rescue

A rare albino hedgehog that was found at “death’s door” is set to make a fullrecovery after being rescued by a six-year-old boy.
The hedgehog – which hasbeen named Jack Frost – was infested with parasites, dehydrated andmalnourished when it was spotted by Ruben Wiggins in Otley, West Yorkshire,and taken to a nearby rescue centre.
A woman has said she was sickened by footage of her brother being arrestedwhile being told “chill out or I’ll choke you out” by a police officer. A WestYorkshire Police officer has been suspended after a video was widely shared ofHassan Ahmed being arrested in Halifax on Sunday.
Two bodies have been found in the search for two brothers who went missing atsea off the Fylde coast in Lancashire. Muhammad Azhar Shabbir, 18, and AliAthar Shabbir, 16, from Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, were last seen close to StAnnes Pier in Lytham St Annes on Saturday evening. Their 15-year-old cousin,also from Dewsbury, managed to swim to the shore. The youngster, who was notnamed, remains in hospital.
Households in Preston are banned from mixing indoors or in gardens amid aspike in coronavirus cases. Some residents in the city say the rules areeither confusing or need to be enforced more strongly. It comes a week afterthe same measures were brought in for residents in Greater Manchester, partsof east Lancashire and West Yorkshire, as well as Leicester. The rules willremain in place for those areas for at least another week. Officials saidthere had been a “significant” rise in cases in the under-30 age group in thePreston area.
