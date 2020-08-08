Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rare albino hedgehog recovering after rescue

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Rare albino hedgehog recovering after rescue

Rare albino hedgehog recovering after rescue

A rare albino hedgehog that was found at “death’s door” is set to make a fullrecovery after being rescued by a six-year-old boy.

The hedgehog – which hasbeen named Jack Frost – was infested with parasites, dehydrated andmalnourished when it was spotted by Ruben Wiggins in Otley, West Yorkshire,and taken to a nearby rescue centre.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jack Frost Jack Frost Personification of frost and cold weather


Otley Otley Market town and civil parish in West Yorkshire, England


West Yorkshire West Yorkshire County of England

Sister ‘sickened’ by police actions in ‘I’ll choke you out’ arrest [Video]

Sister ‘sickened’ by police actions in ‘I’ll choke you out’ arrest

A woman has said she was sickened by footage of her brother being arrestedwhile being told “chill out or I’ll choke you out” by a police officer. A WestYorkshire Police officer has been suspended after a video was widely shared ofHassan Ahmed being arrested in Halifax on Sunday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published
Bodies found in search for brothers missing at sea [Video]

Bodies found in search for brothers missing at sea

Two bodies have been found in the search for two brothers who went missing atsea off the Fylde coast in Lancashire. Muhammad Azhar Shabbir, 18, and AliAthar Shabbir, 16, from Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, were last seen close to StAnnes Pier in Lytham St Annes on Saturday evening. Their 15-year-old cousin,also from Dewsbury, managed to swim to the shore. The youngster, who was notnamed, remains in hospital.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published
Two brothers go missing in waters off Lancashire coast [Video]

Two brothers go missing in waters off Lancashire coast

Two teenagers who went missing in water off the Fylde coast in Lancashire havebeen named by police. An extensive air and sea search has been unable to findbrothers Muhammad Azhar Shabbir, 18, and Ali Athar Shabbir, 16, from Dewsbury,West Yorkshire. Police were alerted at 6.55pm on Saturday after they wentmissing close to St Annes Pier in Lytham St Annes.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published
Preston lockdown: Locals say rules need to be clearer [Video]

Preston lockdown: Locals say rules need to be clearer

Households in Preston are banned from mixing indoors or in gardens amid aspike in coronavirus cases. Some residents in the city say the rules areeither confusing or need to be enforced more strongly. It comes a week afterthe same measures were brought in for residents in Greater Manchester, partsof east Lancashire and West Yorkshire, as well as Leicester. The rules willremain in place for those areas for at least another week. Officials saidthere had been a “significant” rise in cases in the under-30 age group in thePreston area.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Stunning and ultra-rare albino CROW rescued in southern India [Video]

Stunning and ultra-rare albino CROW rescued in southern India

This is the incredible moment an ultra-rare albino crow is seen in Cuddalore, India on August 20.Selvam, the local animal activist, rushed to the spot where it was located and rescued the white bird.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:40Published