Rare albino hedgehog recovering after rescue

A rare albino hedgehog that was found at “death’s door” is set to make a fullrecovery after being rescued by a six-year-old boy.

The hedgehog – which hasbeen named Jack Frost – was infested with parasites, dehydrated andmalnourished when it was spotted by Ruben Wiggins in Otley, West Yorkshire,and taken to a nearby rescue centre.