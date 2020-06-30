Global  
 

Beyoncé Unveils 'Brown Skin Girl' Video | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:11s
Beyoncé Unveils 'Brown Skin Girl' Video | Billboard News

Beyoncé Unveils 'Brown Skin Girl' Video | Billboard News

Ring the alarm!

Just weeks after unveiling 'Black Is King,' Beyoncé has gifted the wider world with the stunning video for "Brown Skin Girl."


Beyoncé Explains Inspiration Behind Visually Stunning 'Brown Skin Girl' Video

The video comes from the "Black Is King" visual album, which arrived on Disney+ in July.
HipHopDX


Cidmahn

CIDMAN RT @OurCultureOC: Beyoncé (@Beyonce) Unveils New ‘Brown Skin Girl’ Video https://t.co/yIKk8bGuer https://t.co/enl2BbpKhR 6 hours ago

republic_glitz

R.Glitz Beyonce Unveils New Video For Her Much-acclaimed Song 'Brown Skin Girl'; Watch https://t.co/gOcNPW1rXU 6 hours ago

OurCultureOC

Our Culture Beyoncé (@Beyonce) Unveils New ‘Brown Skin Girl’ Video https://t.co/yIKk8bGuer https://t.co/enl2BbpKhR 6 hours ago


Kylie Jenner denies calling herself 'brown skinned girl' in Instagram post [Video]

Kylie Jenner denies calling herself 'brown skinned girl' in Instagram post

Kylie Jenner has hit back at claims she called herself a "brown skinned girl" in a post on Instagram.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52
Beyoncé's Visual Album 'Black Is King,' Billie Eilish's New Song 'My Future' & More Music News | Billboard News [Video]

Beyoncé's Visual Album 'Black Is King,' Billie Eilish's New Song 'My Future' & More Music News | Billboard News

Beyoncé's visual album 'Black Is King' is here, Billie Eilish's new song "my future" is the top trending video on YouTube and Taylor Swift has the best reaction to a fan missing her surprise album..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:59
Blue Ivy Carter Takes Home A BET Award [Video]

Blue Ivy Carter Takes Home A BET Award

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were proud parents on Sunday night. Blue Ivy Carter, the oldest of Bey and Jay's children picked up her first BET Award. The 8-year-old shared an award with her mother, WizKid, and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30