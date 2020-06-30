|
|
|
Beyoncé Unveils 'Brown Skin Girl' Video | Billboard News
Video Credit: Billboard News
- Duration: 01:11s - Published
Beyoncé Unveils 'Brown Skin Girl' Video | Billboard News
Ring the alarm!
Just weeks after unveiling 'Black Is King,' Beyoncé has gifted the wider world with the stunning video for "Brown Skin Girl."
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The video comes from the "Black Is King" visual album, which arrived on Disney+ in July.
HipHopDX - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|