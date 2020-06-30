Beyoncé Unveils 'Brown Skin Girl' Video | Billboard News

Kylie Jenner denies calling herself 'brown skinned girl' in Instagram post



Kylie Jenner has hit back at claims she called herself a "brown skinned girl" in a post on Instagram. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 1 week ago

Beyoncé's Visual Album 'Black Is King,' Billie Eilish's New Song 'My Future' & More Music News | Billboard News



Beyoncé's visual album 'Black Is King' is here, Billie Eilish's new song "my future" is the top trending video on YouTube and Taylor Swift has the best reaction to a fan missing her surprise album.. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 02:59 Published on July 31, 2020