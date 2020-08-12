COVID-19 vaccine trial kicks off in Chicago: Very first participants roll up their sleeves
Chicago’s COVID-19 vaccine trial is officially underway and the first participants rolled up their sleeves Monday.
Second national sero-survey to be completed in September first week: ICMRIndian Council of Medical Research, Director General Dr. Balram Bhargava during Health Ministry's briefing on COVID-19 situation in India informed about the sero survey publication. Bhargava said,..
Tucson COVID-19 Vaccine Trial about to hit 'Warp Speed'Tucson clinic gets federal boost to get more participants for COVID-19 vaccine trial
Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V': Why's the world sceptical?Russia has become the first country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine and it has been named 'Sputnik V'. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the vaccine was effective and said that one of his..