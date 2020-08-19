Call of Duty: Cold War leaks suggest the series is going back to its roots Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:58s - Published 9 minutes ago Call of Duty: Cold War leaks suggest the series is going back to its roots Dataminers from Call of Duty Tracker and Modern Warzone have possibly discovered an official description for Call of Duty: Cold War that reveals some key details.If true, it means that the full title of the game is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and it will be a direct sequel to the first Call of Duty: Black Ops.There are currently five games in the Black Ops series which feature campaigns that take place in a timeline distinct from the Modern Warfare series.The plot of Black Ops is rooted in Cold War themes such as double agents, shadow wars and realpolitik.As the Black Ops story progressed, so did its timeline, and the series as a whole grew to reflect other entries like Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.Call of Duty: Cold War seems to be a soft reboot of sorts, .going back to the 1980s timeline with fan favorite characters Frank Woods, Alex Mason and Jason Hudson getting involved in espionage and clandestine operations around the globe.It will also feature Perseus, a speculated Soviet spy who may have infiltrated the Manhattan Project, continuing the Black Ops tradition of featuring real historical characters 0

