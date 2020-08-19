Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Call of Duty: Cold War leaks suggest the series is going back to its roots

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Call of Duty: Cold War leaks suggest the series is going back to its roots

Call of Duty: Cold War leaks suggest the series is going back to its roots

Dataminers from Call of Duty Tracker and Modern Warzone have possibly discovered an official description for Call of Duty: Cold War that reveals some key details.If true, it means that the full title of the game is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and it will be a direct sequel to the first Call of Duty: Black Ops.There are currently five games in the Black Ops series which feature campaigns that take place in a timeline distinct from the Modern Warfare series.The plot of Black Ops is rooted in Cold War themes such as double agents, shadow wars and realpolitik.As the Black Ops story progressed, so did its timeline, and the series as a whole grew to reflect other entries like Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.Call of Duty: Cold War seems to be a soft reboot of sorts, .going back to the 1980s timeline with fan favorite characters Frank Woods, Alex Mason and Jason Hudson getting involved in espionage and clandestine operations around the globe.It will also feature Perseus, a speculated Soviet spy who may have infiltrated the Manhattan Project, continuing the Black Ops tradition of featuring real historical characters


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Black Ops: Cold War' is the next Call of Duty game.

After trying to make a statement about modern warfare, the Call of Duty franchise is returning to a...
engadget - Published


Tweets about this

YoDgv03bXguu0oC

พชร RT @BlackOpsColdWar: Here's a recap of the recent Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War leaks: • Release Date: November 13, 2020 • Multiplayer R… 57 seconds ago

nosif28

Nosif28 LIBRE ANTENNE CALL OF DUTY COLD WAR ZOMBIES - infos, attentes, leaks, ..... https://t.co/UhczCXNBTQ via @YouTube 26 minutes ago

NibbaMan19

Nibba Man RT @LegacyKillaHD: So leaks confirm #CallOfDutyBlackOpsColdWar is a direct sequel to Black Ops 1. Leaks also confirm Activision are being… 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Epic vs Apple, new Call of Duty game, Fall Guys, Flight Simulator 2020 taxes PCs - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 21 August 2020 [Video]

Epic vs Apple, new Call of Duty game, Fall Guys, Flight Simulator 2020 taxes PCs - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 21 August 2020

This week, we talk about: - the ongoing debacle between Epic and Apple with regards to Fortnite being removed from the Apple Store and the lawsuits surrounding it. - the new Call of Duty game, titled..

Credit: YTV SG     Duration: 05:12Published
Facebook Removes 100s Of Q'Anon Groups; COD Black Ops Cold War | Digital Trends Live 8.20.20 [Video]

Facebook Removes 100s Of Q'Anon Groups; COD Black Ops Cold War | Digital Trends Live 8.20.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by Intel Researcher Garrick Orchard to discuss a robotic arm that helps patients with spinal injuries; Jeff Coleman, CEO of Brainleap Technologies, talks..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War official trailer [Video]

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War official trailer

Call of Duty encourages players to "know your history" in its latest Black Ops: Cold War trailer

Credit: In The Know Gaming     Duration: 02:05Published