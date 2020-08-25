Former restaurant hostess discloses how celebrities act in real life Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:00s - Published 12 minutes ago Former restaurant hostess discloses how celebrities act in real life Brooke Schofield, a former hostess who worked at “the most famous restaurant in L.A.” has taken to TikTok to spill the tea...on which celebrities are a pleasure to work with and which ones should be avoided at all costs.Surprisingly, the overwhelming majority of celebrities Schofield met received extremely high ratings.Schofield defended alleged bad tipper Kylie Jenner, saying that “contrary to popular belief, she does tip well” .She also came to Hailey Bieber’s defense, noting that she was “really sweet” .Schofield called out one of TikTok’s biggest personalities — Sheri Easterling, mom of Addison Rae, saying she “wasn’t very nice” 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this In The Know Pop Culture Former restaurant hostess discloses how celebrities act in real life https://t.co/2nbxIxZxnv 5 hours ago

