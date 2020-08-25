'There's a systemic problem': Aaron Rodgers shares message about police after Jacob Blake shooting

Aaron Rodgers has a message about police after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha on Sunday.

K2ice So the expectation is for cops to "wait and see" when a person does not listen to commands and reaches into places… https://t.co/NqvG1iF6aa 5 hours ago

❌bob hanrahan, The Bot #Cult45 member❌ I don't know about y'all, but I don't give a***what Rodgers has to say about anything. I don't watch the NFL. I… https://t.co/cSEWKGobHN 5 hours ago

Birdman59 Rodgers needs to look at the video of blake leaning down into the car & wait until the investigation. Body cam may… https://t.co/CtXufEe9WE 4 hours ago

Kelly Wittmann RT @ReinerOlivia : Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on the Jacob Blake Shooting: "There's a systemic problem. Until the problem is fixed, this is go… 3 hours ago