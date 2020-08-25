'There's a systemic problem': Aaron Rodgers shares message about police after Jacob Blake shooting
Aaron Rodgers has a message about police after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha on Sunday.
Method8inc.com/ Packers' Aaron Rodgers on Jacob Blake shooting: 'There's a systemic problem'
https://t.co/XoZYakFllY 3 hours ago
Kelly Wittmann RT @ReinerOlivia: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on the Jacob Blake Shooting: "There's a systemic problem. Until the problem is fixed, this is go… 3 hours ago
Jean MarieTaylor Fox News: Packers' Aaron Rodgers on Jacob Blake shooting: 'There's a systemic problem'.
https://t.co/DV0vNf0uz5
via @GoogleNews 4 hours ago
Birdman59 Rodgers needs to look at the video of blake leaning down into the car & wait until the investigation. Body cam may… https://t.co/CtXufEe9WE 4 hours ago
❌bob hanrahan, The Bot #Cult45 member❌ I don't know about y'all, but I don't give a***what Rodgers has to say about anything. I don't watch the NFL. I… https://t.co/cSEWKGobHN 5 hours ago
K2ice So the expectation is for cops to "wait and see" when a person does not listen to commands and reaches into places… https://t.co/NqvG1iF6aa 5 hours ago
Mack N Meyer RT @dainbramaged_: Packers' Aaron Rodgers on Jacob Blake shooting: 'There's a systemic problem' https://t.co/KJgYvfoxcd #FoxNews
There is… 6 hours ago
☥Roosevelt Terriers☥🌟🌟🌟🐾 Packers' Aaron Rodgers on Jacob Blake shooting: 'There's a systemic problem' https://t.co/WYntWHkFDy #FoxNews 6 hours ago
No Arrests After Jacob Blake Protesters Clash With Officers Outside LAPD HeadquartersBlack Lives Matter protesters demonstrating against the Wisconsin police shooting of Jacob Blake and the Pasadena shooting of Anthony McClain clashed with police in downtown Los Angeles late Monday..
County officials look to deter violent protests in KenoshaCounty officials are looking to deter violent protests in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Local business owners find livelihoods smashed following second night of Kenosha unrestMore community devastation in Kenosha following another night of civil unrest which led to businesses and institutions in the city to being destroyed in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob..