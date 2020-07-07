Judge Says No: Ghislaine Maxwell's Request

(CNN) A federal judge has denied Ghislaine Maxwell's request to be moved to the general prison population, saying changes to her confinement are unnecessary at this time.
Lawyers for Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend, who faces charges of recruiting, grooming and abusing minor girls as young as 14-years-old, asked the judge to transfer her out of a high-security cell in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, to allow her to better prepare for her defense.
(Newser) – Jeffrey Epstein's death is making Ghislaine Maxwell's jail stay all the harder—or so claim her lawyers. In a Monday night court filing, they say Maxwell has been subject to "uniquely onerous conditions" while at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, and that it's clear such treatment "is a reaction to the circumstances surrounding the pretrial detention and death of Mr. Epstein.
New York (CNN) Attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell asked a federal judge on Monday to direct the Bureau of Prisons to release her into the general population of the federal facility where she's incarcerated, saying she has been "held under uniquely onerous conditions" in the wake of last year's jailhouse death of her former boyfriend and alleged accomplice, Jeffrey Epstein. "As a result of what occurred with Mr. Epstein, Ms.
President Donald Trump has revealed why he wished Ghislaine Maxwell well after she was arrested. Last month, when asked about Maxwell's arrest, Trump told reporters: 'I just wish her well, frankly.' According to CNN, it's because he says he doesn't want her to die in jail like her former boyfriend and alleged accomplice, Jeffrey Epstein. Trump made the remarks in an interview with "Axios on HBO" that aired Monday night.
Donald Trump has wished Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and ex-girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, "well" as she awaits trial in a high-profile case in the US.The president was speaking at a White House press conference where he was asked by a journalist if Maxwell will "turn in powerful people", including the Duke of York.Maxwell, who pleaded not guilty, will go on trial in July 2021.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
The Jeffrey Epstein scandal has reached its tentacles all the way back to the marriage of Britain's Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer. According to Elle Magazine, British writer Clementine 'Clemmie' Hambro was a young bridesmaid at the royal couple's wedding. Hambro has issued a statement clarifying her connection to Epstein, and the purpose of two trips she made to visit him. One of those trips was to his private island.
Newser reports Ghislaine Maxwell, the girlfriend of the late Jeffrey Epstein, is now in a federal detention center in New York City. However, it isn't the one where Epstein died last year. The British former socialite, and daughter of media mogul Robert Maxwell, is accused of recruiting girls as young as 14 for Epstein to sexually abuse. She was moved to Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center on Monday and awaits a bail hearing on Friday.
[NFA] New York City teachers on Wednesday threatened to strike or bring legal action unless the largest U.S. school district implements a more rigorous COVID-19 testing plan and other safety measures before reopening schools next month. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
Jerry Seinfeld has attacked a former New York comedy club boss after he declared the Big Apple's comedy scene to be 'completely dead' on LinkedIn earlier this month, insisting the city's cellar and basement venues will never rebound from the coronavirus shutdown, and revealing he has relocated his business to Florida.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published