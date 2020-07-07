Judge Says No: Ghislaine Maxwell's Request

Global  
 

(CNN) A federal judge has denied Ghislaine Maxwell's request to be moved to the general prison population, saying changes to her confinement are unnecessary at this time.

Lawyers for Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend, who faces charges of recruiting, grooming and abusing minor girls as young as 14-years-old, asked the judge to transfer her out of a high-security cell in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, to allow her to better prepare for her defense.


Ghislaine Maxwell Complains About Jail

Ghislaine Maxwell Complains About Jail

(Newser) – Jeffrey Epstein's death is making Ghislaine Maxwell's jail stay all the harder—or so claim her lawyers. In a Monday night court filing, they say Maxwell has been subject to "uniquely onerous conditions" while at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, and that it's clear such treatment "is a reaction to the circumstances surrounding the pretrial detention and death of Mr. Epstein.

Ghislaine Maxwell Petitions Judge: Jail Restrictions

Ghislaine Maxwell Petitions Judge: Jail Restrictions

New York (CNN) Attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell asked a federal judge on Monday to direct the Bureau of Prisons to release her into the general population of the federal facility where she's incarcerated, saying she has been "held under uniquely onerous conditions" in the wake of last year's jailhouse death of her former boyfriend and alleged accomplice, Jeffrey Epstein. "As a result of what occurred with Mr. Epstein, Ms.

Trump Justifies Wishing Ghislaine Maxwell Well

Trump Justifies Wishing Ghislaine Maxwell Well

President Donald Trump has revealed why he wished Ghislaine Maxwell well after she was arrested. Last month, when asked about Maxwell's arrest, Trump told reporters: 'I just wish her well, frankly.' According to CNN, it's because he says he doesn't want her to die in jail like her former boyfriend and alleged accomplice, Jeffrey Epstein. Trump made the remarks in an interview with "Axios on HBO" that aired Monday night.

Donald Trump wishes Ghislaine Maxwell 'well' ahead of high-profile trial

Donald Trump wishes Ghislaine Maxwell 'well' ahead of high-profile trial

Donald Trump has wished Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and ex-girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, "well" as she awaits trial in a high-profile case in the US.The president was speaking at a White House press conference where he was asked by a journalist if Maxwell will "turn in powerful people", including the Duke of York.Maxwell, who pleaded not guilty, will go on trial in July 2021.

New photos show Bill Clinton getting massage from Jeffrey Epstein accuser

 One of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims has spoken out after newly unearthed photos showed her giving President Bill Clinton a massage during following a flight..
Princess Diana's Bridesmaid: I Visited Jeffrey Epstein Twice

Princess Diana's Bridesmaid: I Visited Jeffrey Epstein Twice

The Jeffrey Epstein scandal has reached its tentacles all the way back to the marriage of Britain's Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer. According to Elle Magazine, British writer Clementine 'Clemmie' Hambro was a young bridesmaid at the royal couple's wedding. Hambro has issued a statement clarifying her connection to Epstein, and the purpose of two trips she made to visit him. One of those trips was to his private island.

Ghislaine Maxwell Moved To NYC Facility, Begins Quarantine

Ghislaine Maxwell Moved To NYC Facility, Begins Quarantine

Newser reports Ghislaine Maxwell, the girlfriend of the late Jeffrey Epstein, is now in a federal detention center in New York City. However, it isn't the one where Epstein died last year. The British former socialite, and daughter of media mogul Robert Maxwell, is accused of recruiting girls as young as 14 for Epstein to sexually abuse. She was moved to Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center on Monday and awaits a bail hearing on Friday.

NYC teachers threaten strike as classes near [Video]

NYC teachers threaten strike as classes near

[NFA] New York City teachers on Wednesday threatened to strike or bring legal action unless the largest U.S. school district implements a more rigorous COVID-19 testing plan and other safety measures before reopening schools next month. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Can you train bias out of police departments?

 Can you train bias out of our police departments? Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and Terence Monahan, Chief of Department of the NYPD, discuss how to stop..
Brooklyn Beckham sparks marriage speculation with gold band snap [Video]

Brooklyn Beckham sparks marriage speculation with gold band snap

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have prompted speculation they are secretly married after the 25-year-old actress shared a snap of Brooklyn wearing a gold band on his left ring finger.

4-1/2 ton gorilla statue unveiled in NYC

 A four-and-a-half ton bronze sculpture of a silverback mountain gorilla named King Nyani has been placed in a NYC park to bring awareness to the plight of the..
NYC postal workers stage protest against cutbacks

 Members of a postal workers union in New York gathered on the steps of a postal building in Manhattan on Tuesday to protest cutbacks to the postal service. (Aug...
U.N. council president says no further action on U.S. sanctions move on Iran

 NEW YORK — The president of the United Nations Security Council, Indonesia, said on Tuesday it was “not in...
Jerry Seinfeld slams comedy club boss for deserting 'dead' New York [Video]

Jerry Seinfeld slams comedy club boss for deserting 'dead' New York

Jerry Seinfeld has attacked a former New York comedy club boss after he declared the Big Apple's comedy scene to be 'completely dead' on LinkedIn earlier this month, insisting the city's cellar and basement venues will never rebound from the coronavirus shutdown, and revealing he has relocated his business to Florida.

