Sir Sean Connery Is 90



Tweets about this Jen Westphal @Lost_In_Films_ 1/2 On a tour of Germany early 2000s I stayed in a remote town in the Rheingau. No Americans. Acro… https://t.co/NcyivrcNE3 8 seconds ago Ella🍉🍋🍒🍍🍅🍹🍡🍏 RT @VanityFair: Happy 90th birthday to Sean Connery, the original James Bond. From the #VFArchive: David Kamp on the making of a cinematic… 10 seconds ago Mark Macmain RT @007: Happy Birthday to our original 007, Sean Connery, who turns 90 today. With love from Michael, Barbara, everyone at EON and all you… 11 seconds ago Robel RT @right_movies: SEAN CONNERY is 90 years old today. Here he is in one of our favourite scenes of his - playing tough guy cop Jimmy Malone… 11 seconds ago Rikk Utas RT @ABC: DR. NO-NAGENARIAN: Actor Sean Connery celebrates his 90th birthday today. https://t.co/q4EltclFjX https://t.co/tlIRjLabMt 16 seconds ago Montserrat Vazquez RT @goldenglobes: "May God grant us the wisdom to discover right, the will to choose it, and the strength to make it endure." - Sean Conner… 27 seconds ago Jimmy2shoes RT @CNN: The first James Bond has turned 90, as difficult as that is to believe. https://t.co/6A23mOhDil 33 seconds ago THEFANLOVE2 RT @guardian: Sean Connery at 90: a dangerously seductive icon of masculinity https://t.co/EM95mFRpLG 40 seconds ago